Russia offers fifth generation fighter Su-57, should India buy it? Can it checkmate Chinese J-20?

Should India buy the Russian-made fifth-generation supersonic fighter jet Su-57? Can it counter the Chinese-manufactured J-20 and the US-made F-35?

Should India purchase the fifth-generation fighter jet Su-57 from its longtime ally Russia? Is the Russia-made supersonic bomber better than the US-manufactured F-35? After Moscow offered the jets along with unrestricted technology access to New Delhi, the question has arisen. Ahead of President Vladimir Putin's visit to India next month, Sergey Chemezov, the CEO of Russian government-owned defence conglomerate Rostec, offered to sell the plane to India. Chemezov told ANI on the sidelines of the Dubai Air Show that Russia is willing to open the entire fifth-generation ecosystem to India, including the manufacturing of engines, sensors, stealth materials, and more.

Russia offers Su-57 to India

He said, "India and Russia have been partners for many years. Even when India was under sanctions, we supplied the country with weapons to ensure its security..." He added, "Today, we continue the same approach as in previous years, supplying India with whatever military equipment it needs and ensuring our mutual interests in developing cooperation."

Saudi-Pakistan defence agreement

Russia has made this offer after US President Donald Trump announced plans to sell F-35s to Saudi Arabia, which has signed a defence treaty with Pakistan. It states that an attack on one is an attack on both, aiming to strengthen joint deterrence through mechanisms such as intelligence sharing, joint military committees, and expanded training. So, Riyadh can supply or lend F-35 fighter jets to Pakistan in any possible India-Pakistan conflict.

Chinese weapons used against India

These two developments took place after Operation Sindoor, when India and Pakistan were engaged in military clashes for four days. Pakistan used Chinese-made J-10C 'Vigorous Dragon' fighter jets armed with PL-15E air-to-air missiles and HQ-9 long-range surface-to-air missile systems. Should India buy the Su-57 in these circumstances?

Talking to this reporter in an exclusive chat, defense expert Colonel (Retired) Sanjeet Sirohi emphasized the need for a stealth fighter for India. He pointed out that the Chengdu J-20 of China is a twin-engine all-weather stealth fighter that can be fitted with the PF long-range missile. However, the F-35 is better than the Chinese stealth fighter considering its superior avionics. Besides, the Chengdu J-20 has a larger fuel load, and it cannot be used for air-to-ground attacks.

Su-57 vs F-35

He also said that compared to F-35 jets, the Russia-made Su-57 has better range and speed. He pointed out that while the Su-57 has a speed of 2,137 km, the F-35 has a speed of 1,931 km. Secondly, while the Su-57 has a range of 1,900 km, the F-35 has a range of 1,500 km. Thirdly, the Su-57 is a double-engine aircraft, while the F-35 is a single-engine fighter. Explaining the economy, Sanjeet Sirohi said that the Russian stealth fighter is much cheaper compared to the F-35. While the US stealth fighter costs $80 to $110 million, depending on the variant, the Russian fighter costs almost half of that. However, the Sukhoi 57 suffered a crash in 2019, after which most countries became cautious.

Should India buy F-35?

However, many issues make the F-35 less attractive, at least for India. First, Russia is ready with the fighter, and it can deliver the Su-57 any time, while the US may take years or even a decade before it delivers the aircraft to India. It is an important factor, as China has had a stealth fighter since 2017. Sanjeet Sirohi points out that Washington will not give the technical know-how or the license to manufacture the aircraft to India, as it is against its policies. On the other hand, Russia may readily transfer the technology and license to manufacture, and the stealth fighter can be made in the factory in India where the Su-30 is scheduled to be produced.

AMCA project India

Sirohi also talked about the indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). He said that the single-seat, twin-engine, all-weather, fifth-generation stealth, multirole combat aircraft is just on paper right now in a practical sense. The AMCA will be developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation. It can be manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited only after it passes all kinds of tests. Sanjeet Sirohi said that it would take at least ten years before the first AMCA is rolled out. Considering the Chinese threat, it will be in the best interest of India to buy the Su-57 now and develop its stealth fighter.