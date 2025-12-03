Rupee breaches 90 against US Dollar: How may it impact common man?

The rupee’s fall past 90 against the US dollar will push up prices of fuel, imports, foreign education and travel, while exporters and dollar-earners may benefit.

The rupee breached the psychological level of 90 in early trades on Wednesday and touched a record low at 90.15 against the US dollar. Soon, it improved a little bit and settled at 90.02. Due to a fall in crude prices in the international market, it did not suffer a steep fall. However, if the Reserve Bank of India slashes interest rates on Friday at the end of the MPC meeting beginning Wednesday, the traders may buy more dollars, and the value of the rupee may go further down. The moot question is: how may it impact the common man? It depends much on what you consume and whether you buy or sell something in dollars or you pay or are paid in the US currency.

Rupee depreciation: How may it impact you?

If you or your children are studying abroad, you will have to pay more for tuition fees and living expenses because the US dollar has become more expensive.

If you go on a foreign trip, you will have to cough up more money.

If you buy imported goods like clothes, footwear, ornaments, perfume, or wine, etc., get ready to pay more.

Similarly, if you or your children have taken a loan from foreign banks or institutions for education, etc., you will end up paying more.

If you work in an industry or business that earns foreign currency, like a software company, you will earn more because your income in rupees will be more due to the higher value of the dollar.

If you have an export business, you are going to make a killing, as your product will be more competitive and attract more prices due to the decreased value of the rupee.

Rupee fall impact on common men

A man running a small business related to Make In India may earn more because, as the imported goods become costlier, Indian‐made goods may be more in demand, and it may help domestic manufacturers. Such a businessman may earn more and hire more people.

The common man should gear up to face inflation, increased prices and reduced income due to a fall in the value of the rupee. As India buys almost 85% of its fuel, the common man may have to pay more not only for the fuel, but it may also have a cascading effect and push the prices of many things due to transport and input costs.

The people who work in a sector dependent on imported goods may have to see layoffs, price hikes, or business stress. Their salary may be cut, incentives may drop and in the worst case, they may be sacked.

What should common men do?

In a nutshell, avoid foreign tours, studying abroad, and loans from foreign banks till the rupee improves and the value of the US dollar becomes stable. Those who earn in foreign currencies should think of hedging costs and timing. As the fuel, electronic goods, and other imported items may become costlier, get ready for inflation and make your budget accordingly.