Rupee breaches 90 against US Dollar: How may it impact common man?

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

The Development of alternative investment portfolio in India

Storytelling through collaboration: An interview with Adhyaksh Amarnath

Virat Kohli overtakes Shubman Gill, inches closer to Rohit Sharma's No.1 spot in ICC ODI rankings

Sunny Deol blasts paparazzo secretly filming Dharmendra's asthi visarjan in Haridwar: 'Kitne paise chahiye tereko' | Viral video

Raj Nidimoru's sister Sheetal Nidimoru makes BIG statement on his second marriage with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 'Heart is full of tears...'

Flights hit across India as Microsoft glitch disrupts check-in systems; here's what happened

Watch: Hardik Pandya's comeback draws huge buzz; fan breaches security for selfie with Baroda star in SMAT 2025

Amid uproar over Sanchar Saathi app, govt takes BIG move, tells companies to...

Imran Khan's sister lashes out at 'radical Islamist' Pakistani army chief: 'Asim Munir yearns for war with India'

PMO changes to 'Seva Tirth', Raj Bhawans renamed, Shah says PM Modi has..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
The Development of alternative investment portfolio in India

The Development of alternative investment portfolio in India

Storytelling through collaboration: An interview with Adhyaksh Amarnath

Storytelling through collaboration: An interview with Adhyaksh Amarnath

Virat Kohli overtakes Shubman Gill, inches closer to Rohit Sharma's No.1 spot in ICC ODI rankings

Virat Kohli overtakes Shubman Gill, inches closer to Rohit Sharma's No.1 spot i

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See STRIKING pics

Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See

Konkana Sen Sharma turns 46: 5 films that prove her acting prowess in both Hindi and Bengali films

Konkana Sen Sharma turns 46: 5 films that prove her acting prowess in both Hindi

Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen: Which is the strongest makeup brand owned by a Bollywood actress?

Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen

HomeExplainer

EXPLAINER

Rupee breaches 90 against US Dollar: How may it impact common man?

The rupee’s fall past 90 against the US dollar will push up prices of fuel, imports, foreign education and travel, while exporters and dollar-earners may benefit.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Dec 03, 2025, 04:24 PM IST

Rupee breaches 90 against US Dollar: How may it impact common man?
The rupee depreciates against the US dollar, reaching a record level of 90. (Representative Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The rupee breached the psychological level of 90 in early trades on Wednesday and touched a record low at 90.15 against the US dollar. Soon, it improved a little bit and settled at 90.02. Due to a fall in crude prices in the international market, it did not suffer a steep fall. However, if the Reserve Bank of India slashes interest rates on Friday at the end of the MPC meeting beginning Wednesday, the traders may buy more dollars, and the value of the rupee may go further down. The moot question is: how may it impact the common man? It depends much on what you consume and whether you buy or sell something in dollars or you pay or are paid in the US currency. 

Rupee depreciation: How may it impact you?

  • If you or your children are studying abroad, you will have to pay more for tuition fees and living expenses because the US dollar has become more expensive. 
  • If you go on a foreign trip, you will have to cough up more money. 
  • If you buy imported goods like clothes, footwear, ornaments, perfume, or wine, etc., get ready to pay more. 
  • Similarly, if you or your children have taken a loan from foreign banks or institutions for education, etc., you will end up paying more. 
  • If you work in an industry or business that earns foreign currency, like a software company, you will earn more because your income in rupees will be more due to the higher value of the dollar. 
  • If you have an export business, you are going to make a killing, as your product will be more competitive and attract more prices due to the decreased value of the rupee. 

Rupee fall impact on common men

  • A man running a small business related to Make In India may earn more because, as the imported goods become costlier, Indian‐made goods may be more in demand, and it may help domestic manufacturers. Such a businessman may earn more and hire more people. 
  • The common man should gear up to face inflation, increased prices and reduced income due to a fall in the value of the rupee. As India buys almost 85% of its fuel, the common man may have to pay more not only for the fuel, but it may also have a cascading effect and push the prices of many things due to transport and input costs. 
  • The people who work in a sector dependent on imported goods may have to see layoffs, price hikes, or business stress. Their salary may be cut, incentives may drop and in the worst case, they may be sacked. 

What should common men do?

In a nutshell, avoid foreign tours, studying abroad, and loans from foreign banks till the rupee improves and the value of the US dollar becomes stable. Those who earn in foreign currencies should think of hedging costs and timing. As the fuel, electronic goods, and other imported items may become costlier, get ready for inflation and make your budget accordingly. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
The Development of alternative investment portfolio in India
The Development of alternative investment portfolio in India
Storytelling through collaboration: An interview with Adhyaksh Amarnath
Storytelling through collaboration: An interview with Adhyaksh Amarnath
Virat Kohli overtakes Shubman Gill, inches closer to Rohit Sharma's No.1 spot in ICC ODI rankings
Virat Kohli overtakes Shubman Gill, inches closer to Rohit Sharma's No.1 spot i
Sunny Deol blasts paparazzo secretly filming Dharmendra's asthi visarjan in Haridwar: 'Kitne paise chahiye tereko' | Viral video
Sunny Deol blasts paparazzo secretly filming Dharmendra's asthi visarjan
Raj Nidimoru's sister Sheetal Nidimoru makes BIG statement on his second marriage with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 'Heart is full of tears...'
Raj Nidimoru's sister Sheetal Nidimoru on his marriage with Samantha Ruth Prabhu
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See STRIKING pics
Delhi Anti-Pollution Protest: Demonstrators call from action amid toxic air; See
Konkana Sen Sharma turns 46: 5 films that prove her acting prowess in both Hindi and Bengali films
Konkana Sen Sharma turns 46: 5 films that prove her acting prowess in both Hindi
Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen: Which is the strongest makeup brand owned by a Bollywood actress?
Katrina Kaif's Kay Beauty vs Deepika Padukone's 82°E vs Kriti Sanon's Hyphen
Loved watching S Line K-drama? 4 supernatural mystery K-dramas with similar thrilling vibes
Loved watching S Line K-drama? 4 supernatural mystery K-dramas with similar thri
5 high-profile overseas players who ditched IPL for Pakistan Super League
5 high-profile overseas players who ditched IPL for Pakistan Super League
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement