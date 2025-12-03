Rupee breaches 90 against US Dollar: How may it impact common man?

The Development of alternative investment portfolio in India
Storytelling through collaboration: An interview with Adhyaksh Amarnath
Virat Kohli overtakes Shubman Gill, inches closer to Rohit Sharma's No.1 spot in ICC ODI rankings
Sunny Deol blasts paparazzo secretly filming Dharmendra's asthi visarjan in Haridwar: 'Kitne paise chahiye tereko' | Viral video
Raj Nidimoru's sister Sheetal Nidimoru makes BIG statement on his second marriage with Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 'Heart is full of tears...'
Flights hit across India as Microsoft glitch disrupts check-in systems; here's what happened
Watch: Hardik Pandya's comeback draws huge buzz; fan breaches security for selfie with Baroda star in SMAT 2025
Amid uproar over Sanchar Saathi app, govt takes BIG move, tells companies to...
Imran Khan's sister lashes out at 'radical Islamist' Pakistani army chief: 'Asim Munir yearns for war with India'
PMO changes to 'Seva Tirth', Raj Bhawans renamed, Shah says PM Modi has..
EXPLAINER
The rupee’s fall past 90 against the US dollar will push up prices of fuel, imports, foreign education and travel, while exporters and dollar-earners may benefit.
The rupee breached the psychological level of 90 in early trades on Wednesday and touched a record low at 90.15 against the US dollar. Soon, it improved a little bit and settled at 90.02. Due to a fall in crude prices in the international market, it did not suffer a steep fall. However, if the Reserve Bank of India slashes interest rates on Friday at the end of the MPC meeting beginning Wednesday, the traders may buy more dollars, and the value of the rupee may go further down. The moot question is: how may it impact the common man? It depends much on what you consume and whether you buy or sell something in dollars or you pay or are paid in the US currency.
In a nutshell, avoid foreign tours, studying abroad, and loans from foreign banks till the rupee improves and the value of the US dollar becomes stable. Those who earn in foreign currencies should think of hedging costs and timing. As the fuel, electronic goods, and other imported items may become costlier, get ready for inflation and make your budget accordingly.