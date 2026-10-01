Rs 96 per dollar and $100 per barrel of oil: Why India's economy faces a double whammy from Iran crisis?

The rupee has plummeted to about 96 per US dollar at a time when crude prices in the international market have touched $100. How may it impact the Indian economy and hit its GDP? Explained.

Indian economy has received a double whammy, though its impact is yet to be felt. Indian rupee fell 3 paise to 95.97 against the US dollar at the beginning of trading on Thursday, October 1, 2026. Brent crude oil is hovering around $100 per barrel after falling from $104. After US President Donald Trump threatened to wipe out Iranian civilisation and Tehran declined to open the Strait of Hormuz, oil prices are likely to go up further, increasing demand for the dollar and further weakening the Indian currency.

Rupee at 96

Earlier on Tuesday, the rupee slipped to 96.14 per dollar. However, after the Reserve Bank of India came to its rescue, it improved a little. It is believed that the central bank would intervene to keep the currency floating above 96 against the dollar. However, it is not sure how long it will help it. Analysts believe that the Indian currency will continue to be under pressure due to increasing oil prices and better yields on the US Treasury bonds.

(India fuel bills: AI-generated image.)

India, the country that imports 85% of its fuel needs, paid $117.50 billion for buying fuel in financial year 2025-26. Its fuel bill fell from $131.2 billion in FY24-25 due to subdued basket prices for most of the fiscal year. Though India faced trade disruption due to the US-Iran war that erupted on February 28, it bought cheaper Russian oil. Its consumption of petroleum products reached to 243.2 MT (million tonnes), and it increased its purchase of crude oil by 1%, taking it to 245.3 MT. Though ethanol blending reached to 20% during 2025-26, India is most likely to import more fuel because of increased business activities.

India oil imports

The crisis can be understood with one example. India's oil imports fell 18% due to supply chain disruptions during the first quarter of financial year 2026-27; its import bill went up 26%. Data from the Ministry of Commerce show that India imported 59.7 million tonnes of crude oil between April and June, down from 73 MT during the corresponding period of 2025-26. However, it paid $45 billion, up from $39 billion in Q1 of 2025-26.

India is the third-largest importer of crude oil and buys about 88% of its needs every year. Before the beginning of the US-Iran war, crude oil prices in the international prices hovered around $70 per barrel. One barrel is equal to 120 litres. The crude prices soared with the beginning of the war and touched $120 per barrel. India imports about 1.8 to 2 billion barrels of crude oil every year; even a hike of five dollars per barrel would cost it about $10 billion more than before.

Indian Economy: GDP

India has diversified its oil imports, and its crude oil basket consists of 40% Russian oil, 14.6% of UAE crude and 9.9% from Saudi Arabia (9.9%), besides 5.2% from Venezuela and 4.5% from Oman. The average cost of oil from Russia is $2,408 per tonne, while UAE crude costs $2,213 per tonne.

According to a rough estimate, a rise of $10 per barrel in crude price may widen India's Current Account Deficit by about 30-40 basis points of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). So, at an average of $100 per barrel, the CAD could go up to 1.8–2.2% of GDP.

On the other hand, the rise in crude prices will increase demand for the dollar, and it will push its price, further pushing down the rupee. It may further widen the CAD. It has also been estimated that if oil prices persisted at $100 per barrel, it could trim GDP growth by 0.15 to 0.5 percentage points. It will depend on how much of the price rise is absorbed by firms, the government, or passed to consumers.