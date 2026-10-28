Rupee at 95.19, Crude Oil at $115: Will petrol and diesel prices rise again? What does it mean for Indian economy?

After the Indian rupee slipped to 95.19 against the USD and Brent crude price soared to $115.5, the Indian economy may suffer. How may it impact inflation, GDP growth, and consumers? Explained here.

Amid soaring crude oil prices and Donald Trump's renewed threat to attack Iran, the Indian rupee struggled and slipped to 95.19 against the US dollar on Wednesday noon. The pressure piled up on the currency after Brent oil skyrocketed to $115.5 per barrel, reaching near the highest price since April 2026. After Yemen's Houthi rebels attacked a refinery in Saudi Arabia, crude prices jumped 1%, coming under pressure of further supply chain disruption. Though the Reserve Bank of India had earlier intervened to defend the Indian currency, the rupee remained vulnerable. Similarly, foreign portfolio inflows also buttressed the rupee in early trading. However, these measures did not work beyond a limit, and the Indian currency fell. The mid-market dollar-to-rupee exchange rate was 95.2247 at the time of writing this news article.

Crude oil prices in India

As India imports about 88% of its fuel, the rupee becomes the first casualty of exchange rate vagaries. The crude oil import bill in the first six months of the financial year 2026-27, from April to September, rose 46.4%. It zoomed from $61.9 billion to $90.6 billion. India imported 122.7 million metric tonnes (MMT) of crude oil during this period. Fuel bills also rose because the average crude oil price in the Indian basket remained $116 in September.

According to the data of the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell’s (PPAC) Monthly Ready Reckoner, India imported 81.9 million metric tonnes (MMT) of crude during the first four months of the current financial year, up from 81.5 MMT in the corresponding period last of the previous year.

(Economic Impact of crude prices.( AI-generated infographic.))

Impact on GDP

Though crude prices came down in June and July after oil supplies increased and concerns over supply chain disruptions eased as the situation at the Strait of Hormuz improved amid talks of a possible US-Iran peace deal between Washington and Tehran. Consequently, the average Brent oil price eased to $90 a barrel in August. According to PPAC, the average Indian crude basket reached $88.94 per barrel as of 18 August, 2026. It is higher than the average of June and July.

It has been estimated that an increase of 10% in global crude oil prices pushes down India’s GDP growth rate by roughly 15 basis points or 0.15%. If crude prices increase further and remain above $130 per barrel, it can slow down the GDP growth rate of the financial year 2026-27 to about 6.4%. A higher crude price increases input costs, squeezes profit margins, lowers

consumer spending, hits manufacturing, and adversely impacts the economy.

(Impact of crude oil on inflation: AI-generated image.)

Impact on RBI, Inflation or CPI

The RBI has estimated that a rise of 10% in crude oil prices may increase inflation by about 20 to 30 basis points or 0.20% to 0.30%. Inflation goes up because a higher crude price increases logistics costs, manufacturing costs, and food transportation expenses, and all these factors impact the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

A higher crude price also weakens the rupee, as is witnessed now, and increases the current account deficit (CAD). According to a rough estimate, an increase of $10 per barrel in crude price may widen the current account deficit by roughly $14–$15 billion.