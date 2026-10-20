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RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Warns Against Unrest: Will PM Modi launch crackdown on anti-BJP movement?

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has warned against the anti-BJP protests spreading in the country. Will the Narendra Modi government launch a crackdown? Vijayadashami speech explained here.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Oct 20, 2026, 12:22 PM IST

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Warns Against Unrest: Will PM Modi launch crackdown on anti-BJP movement?
Mohan Bhagwat, Sarsanghchalak, RSS delivers Vijayadashami Speech.(RSS/org)
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Will Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon order a crackdown on anti-government protests? Has Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat nudged the government to crack down on anti-BJP sentiment before it gains ground and spreads across the country ahead of the 2029 General Election? Will PM Modi be able to crush the opposition in the name of nationalism and safety? Will the anti-government movement spread and become a challenge for the NDA government if it tries to crush it?

Vijayadashami Speech

These questions have cropped up after what the 'Sarsanghchalak' said at the RSS  headquarters in Nagpur in his Vijayadashami speech. Though the traditional speech is addressed to the "swayamsevaks" or the cadres as they are called, it is always delivered to send the required signals to the government and hint at the policies and programmes to be followed by the Hindutva outfit. This year's speech was also special because the RSS has completed 100 years of its existence. 

Citing the examples of Nepal, Bangladesh and other countries, Mohan Bhagwat appealed to the people and the government to be vigilant against agitations that seek to evoke hatred for the system, ideologies and individuals. Admitting youth unrest in the country, he alleged that a global conspiracy has been hatched to destabilise India. In his old style of hurling accusations without evidence, the RSS chief once again did not name the powers that are hatching a conspiracy, nor did he say the aim and objective or the modus operandi of the alleged conspirators. 

Mohan Bahagwat warns against anti-Modi protests

Hinting at the recent protests in Mumbai and New Delhi, he cautioned against the movement and indicated the possibilities of a crackdown. The Hindu brigade icon said, "Deepening the differences of opinion and turning them into mutual hostility, evoke a feeling of victimhood in the context of various problems, and thereby creating faithlessness towards the systems of the country, and creating an atmosphere of discord, intense discontent, separatism, disorder, and chaos in the country is their modus operandi."

The RSS chief expressed concerns over the violent protests being held in France and Algeria too and warned against the possibility of such protests in India as well. He said, "A storm has blown in the West. Look at what transpired in France, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Regime change will not happen in India. Such attempts continue in India as well. India has moved forward with steadfast resolve, and the collective vitality (purushartha) of its society has grown." However, he did not say why the storms are blowing in those countries. He also did not explain how the conditions have deteriorated in India or his apprehensions over a similar storm in the country.

Mohan Bhagwat on anti-BJP protests

Similarly, Mohan Bhagwat talked about resolution of the conflict, but did not say what kind of conflicts are there in India; he also kept mum on how the conflict may be resolved. He did not say if the government should open a dialogue with those opposing it. He talked about a dialogue in society, but kept silent on the possibilities of such a dialogue between the government and those who are on the streets. He said, "Such efforts should not be driven by the pursuit of votes or cheap popularity. Movements alone do not provide solutions; true solutions emerge from dialogue and mutual discourse within society."
 
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