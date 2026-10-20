RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Warns Against Unrest: Will PM Modi launch crackdown on anti-BJP movement?

EXPLAINER
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has warned against the anti-BJP protests spreading in the country. Will the Narendra Modi government launch a crackdown? Vijayadashami speech explained here.
Will Prime Minister Narendra Modi soon order a crackdown on anti-government protests? Has Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat nudged the government to crack down on anti-BJP sentiment before it gains ground and spreads across the country ahead of the 2029 General Election? Will PM Modi be able to crush the opposition in the name of nationalism and safety? Will the anti-government movement spread and become a challenge for the NDA government if it tries to crush it?
These questions have cropped up after what the 'Sarsanghchalak' said at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur in his Vijayadashami speech. Though the traditional speech is addressed to the "swayamsevaks" or the cadres as they are called, it is always delivered to send the required signals to the government and hint at the policies and programmes to be followed by the Hindutva outfit. This year's speech was also special because the RSS has completed 100 years of its existence.
Citing the examples of Nepal, Bangladesh and other countries, Mohan Bhagwat appealed to the people and the government to be vigilant against agitations that seek to evoke hatred for the system, ideologies and individuals. Admitting youth unrest in the country, he alleged that a global conspiracy has been hatched to destabilise India. In his old style of hurling accusations without evidence, the RSS chief once again did not name the powers that are hatching a conspiracy, nor did he say the aim and objective or the modus operandi of the alleged conspirators.
Hinting at the recent protests in Mumbai and New Delhi, he cautioned against the movement and indicated the possibilities of a crackdown. The Hindu brigade icon said, "Deepening the differences of opinion and turning them into mutual hostility, evoke a feeling of victimhood in the context of various problems, and thereby creating faithlessness towards the systems of the country, and creating an atmosphere of discord, intense discontent, separatism, disorder, and chaos in the country is their modus operandi."