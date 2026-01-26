Republic Day 2026: Donald Trump’s ‘historic bond’ message, a diplomacy or reset signal for India-US ties?

US President Donald Trump on Monday conveyed wishes on India’s 77th Republic Day. While wishing India, he hailed India-US "historic bond". US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor also extended his wishes and called US-made aircraft during parade as a powerful symbol of US-India strategic partnership.

US President Donald Trump on Monday conveyed wishes on India’s 77th Republic Day. In his message shared by the US Embassy in India in a post on X, Trump said, “On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the government and people of India as you celebrate your 77th Republic Day. The United States and India share a historic bond as the world's oldest and largest democracies.”

In the morning of the Republic Day, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor sent greetings to India expressing his happiness and said that he was honoured to attend the Republic Day Parade for the first time and called the sight of the US-made aircraft flying in the “Indian sky” a powerful symbol of the growing US-India strategic partnership.

Through his official X post, the US Ambassador to India said, “Happy Republic Day, India! Honored to attend the Republic Day Parade for the first time, a celebration of India's Constitution and democratic spirit. Thrilled to see the US-made aircraft soaring in the Indian sky, a powerful symbol of the strength of the US-India strategic partnership.”

Will Trump’s warmth towards India benefit ties with the US?

Though both Trump and the US Ambassador have hailed the “world's oldest and largest democracies” while emphasising on the growing US-India strategic partnership, nothing crucial changes for India and this does not point towards any major upliftment in India-US ties, it does signal some positive aspects between the two major democracies of the world.

On one hand, Trump’s wishes and terming India-US ties as “historic” reinforce diplomatic goodwill and shared democratic values, which is at least symbolically positive. Apart from Trump and the US Ambassador, US officials like Secretary of State Marco Rubio have similarly underlined cooperation across key areas like defence, technology and regional security, which suggests that India-US have maintained involvement in key areas.

Since the last year India has been facing higher tariffs imposed by the US, disagreements over trade policies under Trump and more, resulting in economic and trade tensions between the two countries. These still remain the problem points in the relations between India and the US suggesting that the wishes and greetings by the American leader and officials are just diplomatic.

Trump’s Republic Day message is a positive diplomatic gesture and part of ongoing engagement between the two democracies, but it’s unlikely to change India–US ties on its own without follow-up actions on trade, security, and policy issues.

According to him, the US-India partnership produces "real results" for both nations through tight collaboration on vital minerals, energy, and military, as well as for the Indo-Pacific area through the Quad. Rubio said he looks forward to working together with India to "advance our shared objectives in the year ahead." The Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs also congratulated India on the occasion.