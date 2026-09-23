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What if CEC ignores other election commissioners? How can he be removed?

What if the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) ignores other election commissioners and makes decisions on his own? How can he be removed? Constitutional provisions explained.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Sep 23, 2026, 03:31 PM IST

What if CEC ignores other election commissioners? How can he be removed?
Gyanesh Kumar, CEC, Election Commission of India. (File Image: ECI)
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What may happen if the Chief Election Commissioner decides on his own, ignoring the opinions of the other election commissioners? According to Article 324 of the Indian Constitution, the CEC is the chairman of the Election Commission of India in the sense that he presides over the meeting, coordinates the work, and performs the duties assigned to him by the law and the Constitution. However, he is the "first among the equals"; all decisions are to be taken by a majority.

What if CEC ignores other election commissioners?

But what if he ignores the other election commissioners, as the present CEC Gyanesh Kumar has allegedly done? There are two different situations. 
If the CEC performs the work delegated to him, and if the matter is within his lawful administrative assignment, his action may be valid even without a fresh meeting of all three members.
Action may be taken against the CEC if he deliberately excludes other election commissioners from their work in any of the ways given below.

  • If the CEC does not circulate the relevant papers among all commissioners.
  • If he does not share the important files with other commissioners. 
  • If the CEC prevents the other election commissioners from recording their opinions.
  • If he decides on behalf of the ECI without their consent.
  • If the CEC treats the opinions of the other election commissioners as illegal. 

Removal of CEC: Article 324

The decisions of the CEC may be challenged as follows:

  • Constitutional provisions of Article 324.
  • The statutory procedure governing ECI business may be invoked. 
  • Principles of natural justice and institutional fairness should prevail. 
  • Established procedures of the ECI should be followed.

The CEC's decisions can be challenged in the courts.
It has to follow the ECI procedures.

The CEC can be removed from office under Article 324(5) of the Constitution. It says:

  • The CEC can be removed on the same grounds and in the same manner as that of a judge of the Supreme Court. 
  • A special parliamentary removal process based on proved misbehaviour or incapacity may be taken.
  • The President can not remove an election commissioner or regional commissioners except on the recommendation of the CEC.

Why special protection of CEC?

The CEC is given special protection to preserve the independence of the Election Commission of India. The recommendation of the CEC for removal of the regional commissioners has been made necessary to protect them from arbitrary orders of the executive. 

In the latest development, the Supreme Court on Wednesday referred petitions challenging the law governing the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs) to a five-judge Constitution Bench. Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), Congress leader Jaya Thakur and others have challenged the validity of the Act of 2023.

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