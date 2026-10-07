RBI hikes interest rates to tame inflation, but prices may still rise: What is going wrong?

Though the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased the repo rate, or interest rates, by 25 basis points, it has found in its survey that inflation perceptions may go up to 8.4% in September, while expectations for the next three months climbed to 9.9% and one-year expectations reached 10%.

Inflation may go up despite the RBI's attempt to tame it. (Representative Image)

Though the Reserve Bank of India tried to check the inflation rate by increasing interest rates, on the contrary, it is most likely to go up. The central bank has found in a survey that rising food and ‌fuel prices will have an impact on inflation. The RBI increased the repo rate, the interest rate at which it lends money to banks and financial institutions, by 25 basis points from 5.25 per cent to 5.50 per cent.

RBI inflation survey

The central bank has carried out a survey and found the following trends:

The median ​inflation perception rose from 7.8% last year to 8.4% in September 2026.

The median inflation expectations for the next ​three months jumped from 9.2% to 9.9%.

The media inflation expectation for one year increased from 9.4% to 10%.

The RBI surveyed 19 major cities between ​September 10 and September 20. It contacted 5,987 people for the purpose.

RBI monetary policy

Earlier in the day, the central bank changed its monetary stance from 'neutral' to 'calibrated tightening'. If the monetary stance is "neutral", the regulator can decide on interest rates depending on the monetary situation; it can raise the interest rate or cut it. However, if the monetary stance is "calibrated tightening", the RBI gets ready to tighten monetary policy and take corrective steps. The Sanjay Malhotra-led central bank took the following steps:

It increased the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation forecast for financial year 2026-27 from 5% to 5.2%.

The RBI projected the core inflation rate from 4.3% to 4.4%.

The RBI had made projections for inflation as follows:

Second Quarter: 4.9 per cent

Third Quarter: 6 per cent

Fourth Quarter: 5.7 per cent

(RBI Inflation Projections: AI-generated Image.)

Inflation in India

Analysts believe that the inflation rate is bound to go up due to increased food and fuel costs, weather disruptions and a deficient monsoon, and high international crude oil prices, hovering around $100 per barrel. It may be worsened further due to a depreciating rupee.

Governor Malhotra said, "The RBI's October hike acknowledges that cyclical inflation risks are no longer benign. A change in stance also underscored the RBI MPC's hawkish intent. Against a backdrop of elevated oil prices, tighter global conditions, and risks to food inflation from unfavourable weather, policymakers have chosen to reinforce inflation credibility before risks become entrenched." He added, "Global inflation is expected to rise. Trade uncertainty continues to linger. Global sentiment remains fragile. The impact of the Iran war could also disrupt trade and supply chains."

RBI inflation

With increased interest rates and tightened monetary policy, inflation may be put under control. However, it may impact the common man in other negative ways. It may mean less money, increased input costs, less investment and fewer job opportunities. It may further increase unemployment and decrease consumption and production.

It has raised the forecast for real GDP growth from 6.7per cent to 7.1 per cent for the financial year 2026-27. Its confidence increased further as it claims that economic activities have maintained momentum in the second quarter, from July to September.