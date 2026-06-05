Rajesh Exports' Rs 15 lakh crore scam hits country, LIC loses hundreds of crores, this is what chairman said

How was it possible that 99% of Rajesh Exports' turnover came from its subsidiaries, and it misrepresented its financial health and business condition to the SEBI and investors? LIC lost hundreds of crores in the scam. Details here.

An innocuous email from a shareholder of Rajesh Exports to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in 2024 triggered the investigation that led to the unearthing of one of India's biggest accounting scams. This is the scam of Rs 15.15 lakh crore. No, the money was not siphoned off; this is not a matter of the missing cash. The complaint that could have gone unnoticed led to the discovery of financial misrepresentation related to large trade receivables that had remained outstanding for years. Receivables are the amount of cash not yet received from the customers. It is generally received after weeks or months, not years. In this case, it was not received for years, and this led to the suspicion.

Rajesh Exports SEBI investigation

The SEBI appointed a probe panel in October 2024, which concluded that 97% to 99% of the overall turnover of Rajesh Exports came from its subsidiaries, including Valcambi SA, the main revenue-generating engine. The SEBI was also shocked to learn that the revenue generated by Valcambi was less than 0.5% of the total revenue of Rajesh Exports or that of its Swiss holding company Global Gold Refineries AG (GGR). In the financial year 2023-24, the GGR reported consolidated revenue of about Rs 2.93 lakh crore, while Rajesh Exports recorded the consolidated revenue of around Rs 2.81 lakh crore for FY24. The stock market regulator was confused at this question: why does Valcambi report only Rs 543 crore while the holding company above it reports nearly Rs 3 lakh crore?

It was clear that the revenue reported was many times more than the revenue that was verified. The subsidiaries generated 99% of the revenue, and the investors had limited knowledge and visibility into these companies. However, this practice helped Rajesh Exports project an inflated picture of its operational scale, financial health and overall business performance to investors and the securities market. With this, the company presented a wrong image of its performance, revenue and other things, violating the SEBI norms.

Rajesh Exports revenue mismatch

However, Rajesh Exports Chairman Rajesh Mehta told Reuters that Chairman ⁠Rajesh Mehta said the SEBI's observations stemmed ​from differences in revenue calculations and did ​not consider the company's consolidated revenue. He said that as ⁠the world's largest gold refiner, Valcambi refined 3,000 tons of gold over ​fiscal 2021-2025, "so naturally" its revenue would ​be ⁠over Rs 15 trillion. He added, "The biggest SEBI observation is on the difference in revenue, which is large because SEBI ⁠did ​not consider consolidated revenue but ​only standalone."

The government-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), which holds 10.80% of the stake in Rajesh Exports, suffered immensely when the share prices of the company crashed at the share market. If reports are to be believed, the market value of the shares owned by the insurance giant plummeted from around Rs 637 crore to Rs 347 crore. Besides the LIC and IC, more than 194,000 retail investors hold stakes in the firm; they collectively lost an estimated wealth of Rs 770 crore.