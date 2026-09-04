Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi, Amit Shah to take action as activist claims political cover after smashing Dalit man’s skull

Will PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah instruct Delhi Police to take action against Hindutva activist Swatantra Bhardwaj, who claims to have broken a Dalit's skull? Rahul Gandhi intervenes.

Did Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra and Bihar Minister Chirag Paswan help self-professed Hindutva activist Swatantra Bhardwaj escape arrest? The saffron activist has claimed in a podcast that he broke the skull of the father of a Jantar Mantar protester, so that the old man got 60 stitches, but the police let him go only after one day. He also said in the podcast that he should have been booked under Section 307 for attempt to murder. Swantantra Bhardwaj also claimed that the police did not arrest him and he kept on roaming the whole night. He claimed that Kapil Mishra called the Delhi Police officers, who then released him. He went on to claim that these leaders and PM Narendra Modi are like his "elder brothers".

यह स्वतंत्र भारद्वाज है



शान से बता रहा है कि स्टूडेंट प्रोटेस्ट में प्रदर्शनकारी के पिता पर हमला किया - उन्हें 60 टांके लगे और वह मौत के कगार पर थे



307 के अंतर्गत हाफ मर्डर का मामला बनता था. लेकिन वह जेल नहीं गया - रात भर बेख़ौफ़ घूमता रहा



कपिल मिश्रा के एक फोन के बाद उसे… pic.twitter.com/OL5sZJC0SN — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) September 3, 2026

Hindutva activist: Kapil Mishra, Chirag Paswan are like brothers

He said in the hour-long podcast, "Nishu ke baap ka hum sir faade hain. She said that she would consume poison if she did not get justice." He kept on boasting. The Hindutva activist said, "You know which section applies? 307. Half-murder. He needed 60 stitches on his head, okay? Bugger was almost dying in the ambulance. His daughter was standing outside the police station and saying that if my father does not get justice, I will kill myself by consuming poison. Okay? Swatantra was out the next day. I did not even go to jail." He added, "The whole world should know, I didn’t even go to jail. I was roaming around all night."

Bhardwaj did not stop here. He said further, "One is that I have Hanumanji’s blessings. Also, Kapil Mishra is [like] my elder brother. They say a call came from Kapil Mishra, and I was released. Kapil Mishra is my elder brother; Chirag Paswan is my elder brother- all of them. Tell me which leader you know? You know Modi ji? Modi ji is also my elder brother. I have everyone’s support."

नेहा सिंह:- CJP प्रोटेस्ट मे आपके हाथ मे जो डंडा था वो कहां से लेकर आए थे



स्वतंत्र:-(अपना जूता दिखाते हुए)



ये जो जूता आप देख रही हैं, ये दिल्ली पुलिस का जूता है



नेहा:- क्या बात कर रहे



स्वतंत्र:- हां, हम बिना फार्म भरे दिल्ली पुलिस बनकर चलते है, हमारे पास सब है दिल्ली… pic.twitter.com/3vOO3uFzEz — Braj Shyam Maurya (@brijshyam8) September 3, 2026

When the host of the podcast asked him where he got the stick that he had carried, he said, "Can you see my shoe? This shoe is Delhi police’s. I don’t fill out any form, but automatically I roam around like Delhi police. My shoe is Delhi police’s, baton, etc everything is Delhi police’s."

Rahul Gandhi questions PM Modi, Amit Shah

It has made political reverberations. In a video released on Facebook, the victim's daughter Nishu has claimed that she approached the Delhi Police immediately after the incident, but they did not lodge an FIR; they kept on making excuses about the medical report. She has appealed to the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, to help her get justice. She said, "Rahul Gandhi! I hope you can help us get justice. Those who have no fear of the law should be put behind bars."

Rahul Gandhi has responded positively to the request. In a Facebook post, he has uploaded the video and assured to help her. He wrote, "Amit Shah's police commit inhuman cruelty to students while the person who broke the skull of a Dalit girl roams freely." He also asked Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Modi why they still protect criminals. He asked them whether they would take action or keep on protecting them.

CJP questions Delhi Police

Reacting strongly to the podcast, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Saurav Das alleged that Delhi police had refused to add stringent charges against Bhardwaj. Taking to social media platform X, he wrote, Allow me to tell you what exactly happened after BJP-protected goon Swatantra Bhardwaj's attack on Dalit man Sanjay at our Jantar Mantar protest."

Allow me to tell you what exactly happened after BJP-protected goon Swatantra Bhardwaj's attack on Dalit man Sanjay at our Jantar Mantar protest:



- Sanjay ji's skull was cracked open. The wound dimensions were of such great size that it obviously warranted an Attempt to Murder… — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) September 3, 2026

He also questioned Kapil Mishra. He wrote in the post, "So tell us why should Mishra not be made an accomplice in the FIR since he illegally interfered with the course of justice? Why should he not resign for protecting gang members and abusing his office? Does BJP's leadership support this?"

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate also highlighted the podcast and asked questions. She wrote in a post on X, "This is Swatantara Bharadwaj. Proudly stating that an attack was made on the father of a protester in the student protest – he needed 60 stitches and was on the brink of death. But he didn't go to jail – he roamed around fearlessly all night."