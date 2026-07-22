Why did Rahul Gandhi keep distance from Sonam Wangchuk, CJP protest despite sharing demand?

Despite having common objectives and a common enemy, Rahul Gandhi and Sonam Wangchuk led separate protests. The political game behind the curtains explained.

Why did two groups hold two separate demonstrations on the same issue in the same city on the same day? Why could the Cockroach Janta Party and the Congress Party not hold a joint protest demanding the resignation of HRD Minister Dharmendra Pradhan? These questions reverberate after Rahul Gandhi held a massive protest outside the official residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while the CJP held a separate demonstration at Jantar Mantar, a few kilometres away. The main objective of both of the protests was to press for the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. Leaders of both of the demonstrations slammed the government for the leak of the NEET papers; both of them demanded stern actions against those responsible. However, they did it at different places and under the leadership of different people. Their icons were different, and so were the real political motives.

Cockroach Janta Party, CJP protest

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi was criticised for keeping silent on the CJP protest. After a long silence, the Congress Party reacted by sending its spokesperson Pawan Khera, who met activist Sonam Wangchuk and expressed solidarity with the ailing educator on hunger strike. Congress kept a distance from the CJP protest before and after Khera's visit. Rahul Gandhi met students in Jaipur and Dehradun on the subject and interacted with them. However, he did not mention the CJP or Wangchuk.

Rahul Gandhi hit the streets on Tuesday, sat on a dharna outside PM Modi's residence, was detained by the Delhi Police despite being an MP, and stole the limelight. The top echelons of the ruling BJP and the government must be happy watching the two groups with the same demands and objectives divided for no apparent reason. However, analysts believe that Rahul Gandhi did it deliberately. He raised the issue, came out on the streets, got the support and sympathy of the people, got the credit, and left the CJP far behind in the show. In fact, he weakened the movement of the cockroaches, as it is called.

Rahul Gandhi protest over NEET paper leak

In popular parlance of geopolitics, it's called the "theory of containment", where you counter the move of your rival and contain its impact without challenging it openly. India-China relations can be a good example. While the two countries have good relations, India has joined the Quad to contain Beijing in the South China Sea, while the communist government has become the all-weather friend of Pakistan.

The reason for Rahul Gandhi's attempts at "containing the CJP" and its icon Sonam Wangchuk can be understood easily. The CJP is compared to the AAP and Wangchuk to Anna Hazare. Anna Hazare became an icon for the fight against institutionalised corruption in the country in 2011; soon, the AAP was launched. The newly-formed party to fight against corruption uprooted the Congress Party from Delhi in the election held in the capital city. It also dethroned the Congress in Punjab and weakened it in Gujarat. A new political party will certainly not serve the interests of Rahul Gandhi and his party.

Rahul Gandhi NEET protest

So, the astute leader adopted the "theory of containment", as he kept a distance from the CJP and its movement, and stole the show by suddenly appearing on the stage and getting all the credit. Rahul Gandhi not only supported the demand for the resignation of the HRD minister, but he also asked PM Modi to apologise for the police crackdown on the protesters and take action against those who assaulted the students. He also demanded that the government withdraw the cases slapped against the protesters. Congress MP vowed to raise the issue in Parliament and demanded examination reforms. With these announcements, the Congress Party not only "contained the CJP", but it also took the steps that could help it make inroads deep inside the masses, particularly the students. The Congress Party may intensify the movement for reforms in the examination system and force the government to take action against those responsible for the leak of the NEET examination papers. It may widen its own support bases and contain the importance of the CJP.