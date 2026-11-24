Has the BJP admitted the limitations of Hindutva politics in Punjab and struck a deal with the SAD for the Punjab Assembly Election 2027? Explained here.

The revival of ties between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) after six years is not just the coming together of two partners after a hiatus. By joining hands with a political party with much wider mass appeal and a stronger organisation, the BJP has accepted its limits in the state where it has never formed a government independently. It also appears that the saffron party has admitted the limits of Hindutva and sought help from a party with a different political ideology. Though the BJP aims to increase its footprint, it has also indicated its willingness to accommodate others' ideology for political maneuvering.

BJP-SAD Alliance

After long back-channel talks and behind-the-scenes negotiations, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President Nitin Nabin and SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal announced the formation of the alliance in New Delhi on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, passed by the Narendra Modi government in 2020. The two parties parted ways after the SAD faced an existential crisis on the issue of the three farm laws. The two parties may complement and not compete in a state which has distinct and different political and socio-economic ground realities.

Under the leadership of the Hon'ble Prime Minister, our government has resolved to make Punjab drug-free. We will resolve to build a government that provides employment to the youth of Punjab within their own state, ensures the safety of women and is development-oriented, while also caring for every common citizen. - Shri @NitinNabin Watch full video: https://t.co/lF2aZJSljy — BJP (@BJP4India) November 24, 2026

While the SAD has a wide and deep presence in villages and is popular among the Sikh electorate, BJP has its pockets of influence in rural areas and presence among Hindu voters. The basic idea behind the alliance is to transfer votes of one party to the other and give a tough challenge to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress Party, which has a traditional presence in the state. The BJP may get support of the Sikh community in those constituencies where the SAD does not field candidates.

BJP's strategy for Punjab Assembly Election 2027

Analysts believe that the BJP should focus on its own areas of influence and not try to expand itself across all 117 constituencies in the state at present. But its expansion and political ambition in Bihar indicate that the party may expand itself across Punjab also after establishing itself in its own areas of influence. After championing the cause of Hindutva and creating the narrative of nationalism, the BJP may harp on the idea of development, the concept of "double engine government" and the hate-Pakistan strategy. Punjab, being a border state, Pakistan-bashing may be an easier task to do. According to the 2011 census, Muslims constitute just 1.94% of Punjab's population. A hate campaign against Muslims may not bring rich dividends for any party in Punjab.

"The people of Punjab will give the NDA a massive mandate under the leadership of PM Modi and bless our shared resolve to make Punjab drug-free." - Shri @AmitShah https://t.co/szqhZ6gjVl — BJP (@BJP4India) November 24, 2026

In the worst-ever electoral performance, the SAD won just three in the 117-seat house in 2022. The BJP was limited to just two. They suffered as the AAP swept the polls, winning 92 seats. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party performed well due to the bickering and squabbles in the Congress Party, which created a political vacuum. Now, the SAD will have to rebuild its base among the farmers, youth, and rural voters. After joining hands with the BJP and returning to the NDA, the SAD may get a national platform. It can also use it to extract concessions from the Union government.

How many seats will each party contest? It may prove to be the most crucial and disturbing question. The BJP contested 23 seats and the SAD 94 in their earlier electoral arrangement. However, much water has flown down the Sutlej. The BJP has increased its presence nationwide, winning states like Bihar and West Bengal, and the SAD has lost much of its base among farmers. If media reports are to be believed, the SAD may contest 67 seats and leave 50 for the Hindutva outfit. If the two parties seal this deal, the BJP will get massive leverage, and the SAD may find itself cornered in the future. If the alliance wins the polls and forms the government, the Badal-led party will face mounting pressure from the Hindutva party. It may prove that the apprehensions about the Bihar experiment taking place in Punjab are not misplaced.