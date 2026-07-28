NEET to get tougher protection? Inside Public Examinations Amendment Bill, 2026

Amid uproar and tumultuous protests by the opposition parties, the Lok Sabha debated the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, popularly known as the Anti Paper Leak Bill. Explained here.

The Union government and the ruling party, BJP, came under scathing attacks from the opposition parties in the Lok Sabha, which debated the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 on Tuesday. Popularly called the Anti Paper Leak Bill, 2026, the draft of the bill claims to address all the issues related to the leak of examination papers, though the opposition parties rejected the claims and slammed the government for not doing enough to meet the main objectives.

What is Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill 2026?

The bill boasts of having provisions for "fast-tracked investigation, speedy trial through Special Fast Track Courts, and appointment of Special Public Prosecutors". It also claims that it provides for time-bound disposal of appeals and more stringent penal provisions. The bill claims that with these provisions, it will effectively deter unfair means and organised malpractices in public examinations.

The bill seeks to "reinforce the existing legal framework in view of incidents of question paper leakages and organised examination-related malpractices reported in recent years." It also claims that the "provisions are aimed at ensuring greater accountability, strengthening deterrence against such offences and safeguarding the integrity of public examinations."



The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, proposes the following changes:

The punishment for persons resorting to unfair means be increased to imprisonment for not less than five years. It may be extended up to ten years.

The present imprisonment is for a term of not less than three years, extendable up to five years.

The maximum fine should be increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.

The fine for the service providers committing irregularities should be increased from Rs 1 crore to Rs 5 crore.

The managerial personnel of service providers should be punished with imprisonment for a term of not less than five years.

The minimum imprisonment term for persons involved in examination-related organised crimes should be increased from five years to seven years. It may be extended up to ten years.

The minimum fine for examination-related organised crime should be increased from Rs 1 crore to Rs 10 crore.

The bill also proposes the following provisions:

The investigation by the fast-track court should be completed in two months. The fast-track court should complete the trial within three months. Special Public Prosecutors should be appointed for every Special Fast Track Court. All offences related to examination will be non-bailable and non-compoundable.

The bill covers the following examinations, as under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024:

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

Staff Selection Commission (SSC)

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs)

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)

National Testing Agency (NTA),

Ministries and Departments of the Central Government and their attached and subordinate offices.

Why Anti-Paper Leak Bill?

The Union government agreed to bring a new bill to clean the entire examination system and uproot corruption, and all kinds of irregularities after a massive protest was held at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar. The newly formed pressure group, the Cockroach Janta Party, organised the protest, which was joined by educator Sonam Wangchuk. Left-wing student organisations the All India Students Association (AISA) and the Student Federation of India (SFI) also joined the agitation. Soon, the protest turned into a massive student movement as people joined the protests in different cities across the country. Succumbing to the people's pressure, then HRD Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on July 25.