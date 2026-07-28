FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Who is Sharmila Dhankar? Abuse survivor who scripted Commonwealth Games history

Who is Sharmila Dhankar? Abuse survivor who scripted

Kangana Ranaut brutally slams NEET protestors on her Instagram: 'Jab bolte ho toh sunna bhi padega'

Kangana Ranaut brutally slams NEET protestors on her Instagram

Iran and US giving a chance to diplomacy after two weeks of conflict?

Iran and US giving a chance to diplomacy after two weeks of conflict?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation

From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Latest NewsExplainer

EXPLAINER

NEET to get tougher protection? Inside Public Examinations Amendment Bill, 2026

Amid uproar and tumultuous protests by the opposition parties, the Lok Sabha debated the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, popularly known as the Anti Paper Leak Bill. Explained here.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Jul 28, 2026, 04:42 PM IST

NEET to get tougher protection? Inside Public Examinations Amendment Bill, 2026
Lok Sabha discusses the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026. (Representative Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Union government and the ruling party, BJP, came under scathing attacks from the opposition parties in the Lok Sabha, which debated the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 on Tuesday. Popularly called the Anti Paper Leak Bill, 2026, the draft of the bill claims to address all the issues related to the leak of examination papers, though the opposition parties rejected the claims and slammed the government for not doing enough to meet the main objectives.

What is Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill 2026?

The bill boasts of having provisions for "fast-tracked investigation, speedy trial through Special Fast Track Courts,  and appointment of Special Public Prosecutors". It also claims that it provides for time-bound disposal of appeals and more stringent penal provisions. The bill claims that with these provisions,  it will effectively deter unfair means and organised malpractices in public examinations.

The bill seeks to "reinforce the existing legal framework in view of incidents of question paper leakages and organised examination-related malpractices reported in recent years." It also claims that the "provisions are aimed at ensuring greater accountability, strengthening deterrence against such offences and safeguarding the integrity of public examinations."


The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, proposes the following changes:

  • The punishment for persons resorting to unfair means be increased to imprisonment for not less than five years. It may be extended up to ten years.
  • The present imprisonment is for a term of not less than three years, extendable up to five years.
  • The maximum fine should be increased from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 50 lakh.
  • The fine for the service providers committing irregularities should be increased from Rs 1 crore to Rs 5 crore.
  • The managerial personnel of service providers should be punished with imprisonment for a term of not less than five years.
  • The minimum imprisonment term for persons involved in examination-related organised crimes should be increased from five years to seven years. It may be extended up to ten years.
  • The minimum fine for examination-related organised crime should be increased from Rs  1 crore to Rs 10 crore. 

The bill also proposes the following provisions:

  1. The investigation by the fast-track court should be completed in two months.
  2. The fast-track court should complete the trial within three months. 
  3. Special Public Prosecutors should be appointed for every Special Fast Track Court.
  4. All offences related to examination will be non-bailable and non-compoundable.

The bill covers the following examinations, as under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024:

  • Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)
  • Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
  • Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs)
  • Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)
  • National Testing Agency (NTA),
  • Ministries and Departments of the Central Government and their attached and subordinate offices.

Why Anti-Paper Leak Bill?

The Union government agreed to bring a new bill to clean the entire examination system and uproot corruption, and all kinds of irregularities after a massive protest was held at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar. The newly formed pressure group, the Cockroach Janta Party, organised the protest,  which was joined by educator Sonam Wangchuk. Left-wing student organisations the All India Students Association (AISA) and the Student Federation of India (SFI) also joined the agitation. Soon, the protest turned into a massive student movement as people joined the protests in different cities across the country. Succumbing to the people's pressure, then HRD Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on July 25. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
NEET to get tougher protection? Inside Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026
What is Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026?
Who is Sharmila Dhankar? Abuse survivor who scripted Commonwealth Games history
Who is Sharmila Dhankar? Abuse survivor who scripted
Kangana Ranaut brutally slams NEET protestors on her Instagram: 'Jab bolte ho toh sunna bhi padega'
Kangana Ranaut brutally slams NEET protestors on her Instagram
Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 6 schedule: Full list of Indian events, timings and medal chances
CWG 2026 Day 6 schedule: Full list of Indian events, timings and medal chances
Iran and US giving a chance to diplomacy after two weeks of conflict?
Iran and US giving a chance to diplomacy after two weeks of conflict?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement