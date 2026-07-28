Did Prahlad Joshi defend Bilkis Bano's rapists? Rahul Gandhi's explosive allegation explained

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi kickstarted a political row by alleging that HRD Minister Prahalad Joshi shielded the rapists of Bilkis Bano. Is he right? Explained here.

Did the newly appointed HRD Minister Prahalad Joshi shield the rapists of Bilkis Bano of Gujarat? Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, made a sensational allegation on Tuesday that may reverberate for a long time. Launching the most scathing attack on Joshi, the Congress MP accused the new Education Minister of "protecting rapists" of Bilkis Bano. Calling the minister of the Narendra Modi government the " most filthy type of man", he reminded the people of Joshi's past remarks defending the remission granted to the convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case.

Rahul Gandhi attacks Prahalad Joshi

Talking to journalists outside the Parliament, Rahul Gandhi said, "After all, these young people were protesting about the education system, and so many girls are protesting. They've been beaten. Then the BJP puts up a man who's a defender of rapists. That's the most filthy type of man. There can be no filthier man than somebody who says that rapists need protection. That is the Education Minister of India."

(Prahalad Joshi.)

Attacking the Union government, the Congress leader wondered why PM Modi had chosen Joshi despite having several other ministers in his Cabinet. He said, "There are so many people in his Cabinet. He could have chosen any one of them, but he chooses a person who protects rapists. It's quite amazing." Replying to the allegation, Prahalad Joshi not only rejected it, he questioned Rahul Gandhi and challenged his sister, who was present in the Lok Sabha and participating in the 10-hour debate on the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026. He said, "Priyanka ji should have authenticated her statements. Action should be taken regarding the misinformation being spread. Can one simply say anything and get away with it? I refute these allegations. She should be expelled and must apologise."

(Bilkis Bano was gang-raped on March 3, 2002, in Radhikpur village in Gujarat)

Prahlad Joshi remarks on Bilkis Bano convicts' remission

What is the fact? Is Rahul Gandhi right? Is he making a baseless allegation to defame the minister before he settles down properly? The allegation is that the Dharwad MP publicly defended the remission and early release of the 11 men convicted in the Bilkis Bano gang-rape and murder case. Joshi kickstarted the controversy in October 2022 by announcing that he did not find anything wrong in the decision because it was “a process of law." He defended them by saying that there was a legal provision for releasing convicts who had spent “quite some time” in jail.

(Prahalad Joshi at RSS Vijayadashmi March in Hubballi.)

He told NDTV that he did not find the release wrong and that it was done “as per law”. He went to the extent of justifying the release by saying that convicts had already spent a long time in prison and that they exhibited “good behaviour”. Joshi's remarks were significant and came under fire because he was a senior Union minister and he justified a highly controversial remission after the victims’ rights groups and petitioners had challenged it in court. It should also be noted that the remission was later found legally flawed. The Supreme Court quashed the release on January 8, 2024, and all the convicts were sent back to their respective jails. The apex court said that the Gujarat government was not the competent authority to grant the remission.

The court convicted these 11 men for the Bilkis Bano gang rape and murder of members of her family during the 2002 Gujarat riots. They were released in August 2022 under a remission order by the Gujarat government.