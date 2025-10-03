IND-W vs PAK-W: Complete head-to-head stats, records ahead of Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 clash
PoK unrest: Pakistan hypocrisy on Kashmir exposed, know about JAAC demands and Islamabad's dilemma
Is the desk job behind your fat belly? Here are 6 signs you should know
Key update for bank customers, cheques deposited from October 4 will be cleared on...
ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi to receive 'special gold medal' from Pakistan for firm stance after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final
Chia seeds for hair growth? Know how adding this seed to your routine will help hair grow naturally
Abhishek Sharma’s sister Komal Sharma ties the knot with businessman Lovish Oberoi in Amritsar; star cricketer misses wedding due to....
Trouble mounts for Sundar Pichai-controlled Google Chrome, Sam Altman's Open AI as Arvind Srinivas's Perplexity AI launches Comet
Karur Stampede: Madras High Court forms SIT to probe stampede during Vijay's rally
SSC announces key reforms, launches official X account, allows candidates to...; check details here
EXPLAINER
Pakistan-occupied Kashmir has erupted in protests after years of neglect, repression and economic crises. Violent clashes in Muzaffarabad left nine dead as the JAAC pressed its 38 demands, exposing Islamabad’s hypocrisy on Kashmir and sending a strong message across the Line of Control.
Why has Pakistan-occupied Kashmir erupted in protest? Was it the people's revolt against decades of repression, exploitation and neglect by the ruling elite? Did the masses erupt with anger after their wishes went unaddressed by those forces whom they claim to be their brethren? How did it expose the hypocrisy of Pakistan that keeps on attacking India on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir? Will it send the right message to the masses on this side of the valley that those who try to champion their cause have failed to meet the people's expectations?
These and many more questions cropped up after violent clashes between protesters and security forces took place, killing nine people, including three policemen. In an attempt to do the window dressing of the situation, Islamabad sent a negotiating committee to Muzaffarabad on Thursday. They huddled with the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), an umbrella organisation representing traders and civil society groups. Led by social activist Shaukat Nawaz Mir, the JAAC urged a strike on September 29, bringing many districts of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to a screeching halt. It was the third such movement in the past two years after the Shehbaz Sharif-led federal government failed to agree to the committee’s 38-point demands.
However, it was not a sudden eruption of the masses' anger. It has its roots in May 2023, when residents took to the streets protesting against skyrocketing electricity bills. It is fueled by complaints of widespread flour smuggling and acute shortages in subsidised wheat supplies. It snowballed into a mass movement in August 2023. The situation further deteriorated in September, when hundreds of activists gathered in Muzaffarabad and formally established the JAAC. It was made up of representatives from all districts of the region.
People erupted in May 2024, when the protesters launched a long march towards Muzaffarabad. It reached a major flashpoint as violent clashes ensued; at least five people, including a police officer, were killed. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif agreed to key demands, slashed flour prices, reduced electricity tariffs, and allocated billions of rupees in subsidies. However, the peace proved to be short-lived. The
JAAC announced in August this year that it would launch another strike, this time broadening its critique beyond economic grievances.
The JAAC presented 38 demands, the most important being a change in the structure of the provincial legislature. It also demanded to end the system of 12 reserved seats for refugees in the autonomous region’s legislative assembly. The JAAC has alleged that the refugees and their descendants, who migrated from Jammu and Kashmir after the 1947 partition, have become a powerful political bloc and have monopolised development funds. It sends a strong signal to India for the masses in Jammu and Kashmir that everything is not fine on the other side of the Line of Control.