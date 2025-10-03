Add DNA as a Preferred Source
PoK unrest: Pakistan hypocrisy on Kashmir exposed, know about JAAC demands and Islamabad's dilemma

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir has erupted in protests after years of neglect, repression and economic crises. Violent clashes in Muzaffarabad left nine dead as the JAAC pressed its 38 demands, exposing Islamabad’s hypocrisy on Kashmir and sending a strong message across the Line of Control.

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Oct 03, 2025, 08:23 PM IST

Nine people, including three police officers, were killed in crackdown on protesters in Muzaffarabad, PoK
Why has Pakistan-occupied Kashmir erupted in protest? Was it the people's revolt against decades of repression, exploitation and neglect by the ruling elite? Did the masses erupt with anger after their wishes went unaddressed by those forces whom they claim to be their brethren? How did it expose the hypocrisy of Pakistan that keeps on attacking India on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir? Will it send the right message to the masses on this side of the valley that those who try to champion their cause have failed to meet the people's expectations? 

Talks with JAAC? 

These and many more questions cropped up after violent clashes between protesters and security forces took place, killing nine people, including three policemen. In an attempt to do the window dressing of the situation, Islamabad sent a negotiating committee to Muzaffarabad on Thursday. They huddled with the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC), an umbrella organisation representing traders and civil society groups. Led by social activist Shaukat Nawaz Mir, the JAAC urged a strike on September 29, bringing many districts of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to a screeching halt. It was the third such movement in the past two years after the Shehbaz Sharif-led federal government failed to agree to the committee’s 38-point demands. 

How was JAAC formed?

However, it was not a sudden eruption of the masses' anger. It has its roots in May 2023, when residents took to the streets protesting against skyrocketing electricity bills. It is fueled by complaints of widespread flour smuggling and acute shortages in subsidised wheat supplies. It snowballed into a mass movement in August 2023. The situation further deteriorated in September, when hundreds of activists gathered in Muzaffarabad and formally established the JAAC. It was made up of representatives from all districts of the region.

Muzaffarabad March 

People erupted in May 2024, when the protesters launched a long march towards Muzaffarabad. It reached a major flashpoint as violent clashes ensued; at least five people, including a police officer, were killed. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif agreed to key demands, slashed flour prices, reduced electricity tariffs, and allocated billions of rupees in subsidies. However, the peace proved to be short-lived. The 
JAAC announced in August this year that it would launch another strike, this time broadening its critique beyond economic grievances.

JAAC against people from Jammu and Kashmir?

The JAAC presented 38 demands, the most important being a change in the structure of the provincial legislature. It also demanded to end the system of 12 reserved seats for refugees in the autonomous region’s legislative assembly. The JAAC has alleged that the refugees and their descendants, who migrated from Jammu and Kashmir after the 1947 partition, have become a powerful political bloc and have monopolised development funds. It sends a strong signal to India for the masses in Jammu and Kashmir that everything is not fine on the other side of the Line of Control.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
