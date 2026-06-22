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PoK protests take new turn: Women, school children demand Pakistan Army exit, raise independence slogans

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PoK protests take new turn: Women, school children demand Pakistan Army exit, raise independence slogans

The massive protests that began 11 days ago in the Rawalkot area of the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) have entered a new phase, bringing new dimensions. Now it has taken the shape of a movement against the illegal occupation as women and school children join demonstrations demanding independence.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Jun 22, 2026, 08:13 PM IST

PoK protests take new turn: Women, school children demand Pakistan Army exit, raise independence slogans
Rawalkot Protests, PoK. (File Image)
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Has the protest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) entered a new phase? Do the masses want the Pakistan Army to vacate the area? In what may be called a new and decisive turn in the movement against Pakistan, school children and women joined the protesters on Monday and demanded independence from Pakistan. They asked the Pakistan Army to vacate their land and end what they called Pakistan's illegal occupation of that part of Kashmir. Islamabad, which has been calling the area Azad Kashmir, will find it difficult to explain this situation.

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir protests

School children and women joined the massive crowd of more than 70,000 people at the Eidgah ground in Rawalkot. They were holding in their hands the placards with slogans written on them: "Pakistani Forces Out Out," "Kashmir Under Pakistani Attack," "Pakistani Forces are Killing Kashmiris,"  "We Want Basic Rights," and "UNO, We Need Your Attention." Children as young as 10 years old were seen squatting on the ground. Analysts believe that this is different from the past protests, which were mainly for political rights, jobs, subsidised electricity and other mundane things. 

The anti-Pakistan protests have spread to other areas as well. Young school children raised the pro-independence slogans at Tarar Khel village of  Sudhnoti district. Hundreds of women took to the streets to protest against the Pakistani occupation in Mandhole village.  People have also accused the army of committing atrocities. They also recalled how the Pakistan Army suppressed other ethnic minorities like the Bengalis of the erstwhile East Pakistan, which led to the war in 1971 and the independence of Bangladesh. They pointed out that the same army is committing atrocities against the Pashtun and Baloch ethnic people. 

Rawalakot protests

Earlier, the Awami Action Committee (AAC), set a deadline of June 23 for the Pakistani government to accept a charter of 38 demands. It has also announced that it will take out a massive procession of more than 100,000 people against the Pakistani occupation from Rawalkot to Muzaffarabad, the administrative capital of PoK.

Earlier this month, the Pakistani crackdown resulted in the killing of 26 people in the PoK. It exposed Pakistani hypocrisy. At the time of the partition of India on August 15, 1947, Kashmir was a princely state under Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh. Given the option to join either India or Pakistan, the Hindu ruler of the Muslim-majority state kept silent and nourished the idea of remaining independent; he did not choose a side. He kept the card close to his chest and did not join either country till October 1947, when tribal militias from Pakistan's North-West Frontier, supported by Pakistan, invaded Kashmir.  After a war between the two newly separated countries and the subsequent ceasefire, each country captured a part of Kashmir. The PoK is under the illegal occupation of Pakistan. Now, the people are raising their voices. 

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