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Why protests keep returning to PoK: History and constitutional crisis, Pakistan cannot escape

Why did Pakistan never make Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, or the PoK, a province? How did Islamabad's Kashmir policy come back to haunt it? Explained here.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Jun 10, 2026, 04:52 PM IST

Why protests keep returning to PoK: History and constitutional crisis, Pakistan cannot escape
Protest in PoK. (File Image)
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The Pakistani crackdown led to the killing of 26 people, including women and children, in the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). It exposed Islamabad's hypocrisy and also the historical and constitutional background that was ill-conceived and doomed to fail from the beginning. At the time of partition in August 1947, Kashmir was a princely state under Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh. Given the option to join either India or Pakistan, the Hindu ruler of the Muslim-majority state kept silent and nourished the idea of remaining independent. He kept the card close to his chest and did not join either country till October 1947, when tribal militias from Pakistan's North-West Frontier, supported by Pakistan, invaded Kashmir.  

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

When the Razakars, supported by the Pakistan Army, reached near the capital city of Srinagar, and it was feared that the army would not be able to stop them,  Hari Singh sought India's help and signed the Instrument of Accession on October 26 1947, acceding Jammu and Kashmir to India. Lord Mountbatten, then Governor General, accepted the treaty on behalf of India. India sent its troops, who stopped the Pakistan-backed forces. Skirmishes or the First India-Pakistan War continued till January 5, 1949, when a UN-sponsored ceasefire took place. However, by the time the warring sides stopped attacking each other, one-third of Kashmir was already under the control of Pakistan. Two-thirds of the erstwhile princely state came into India, now called Jammu and Kashmir. 

(Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.)

PoK history explained

During the war, Pakistan set up a provisional government called the "Azad Kashmir Government"  in October 1947. It signed the Karachi Agreement in January 1949. According to the terms and conditions of the agreement,  

  • Pakistan took control of the defence of the PoK. 
  • Islamabad handled the foreign affairs of the region.
  • Pakistan administered the northern territories, later called Gilgit-Baltistan, besides the PoK.

Earlier, the entire region of the PoK was controlled by Pakistan. Later, the PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan were separated. While the PoK has a separate legislature and government, Gilgit-Baltistan has a different government structure. However, neither of them has been incorporated into the state of Pakistan.

History and constitutional crisis of PoK. (AI-generated infographic.)

PoK constitutional status

After Pakistan was defeated by India, leading to the creation of Bangladesh in 1971, Islamabad turned its attention to the PoK. It passed the AJK Interim Constitution Act of 1974. According to the act, the PoK was given the following rights:

  1. A Legislative Assembly
  2. A President
  3. A Prime Minister
  4. A Supreme Court
  5. Administrative institutions

However, in an attempt to keep a leash on the PoK, Islamabad also set up the Kashmir Council, with control over legislation, finances and the administrative matters.  Coming under the pressure of demand for autonomy, Islamabad introduced certain reforms in 2018. Despite the so-called autonomy, the PoK  has the following status:

  • The PoK, or the AJK, as Pakistan calls it, is not a province of Pakistan. 
  • It has a distinct constitutional identity.
  • Its final status should be determined through a future settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

Protest in PoK. (File Image)

Finally, the PoK at present has

  1. A Prime Minister.
  2. A President.
  3. Legislative Assembly.
  4. Local courts
  5. Administrative structures.

However, Islamabad retains control over the following subjects:

  • Foreign policy
  • Security matters.
  • Strategic decision-making.
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