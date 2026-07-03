Why India sent a junior minister to Khamenei's funeral while Pakistan's PM is leading its delegation

India's diplomatic balancing act: PM Narendra Modi skips Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's funeral. On the other hand, Pakistan's PM Shahbaz Sharif led the delegation to the funeral. Decoding the diplomatic optics.

While Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Deputy PM and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will attend the funeral of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, India will be represented by a junior minister and a state's governor. Many cabinet ministers and senior government officials will accompany Sharif to Iran. When Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visited Pakistan last month, Sharif announced that he would attend the funeral of the slain leader. Ali Khamenei was killed in a targeted US attack during the war that began on February 28. On the other hand, Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain will travel to Iran on Friday. The government of Iran invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the funeral. He chose to send his junior minister instead.

PM Modi skips Khamenei's funeral

Analysts believe that Indian representation is consistent with current foreign policy priorities rather than with values and old ties. It is also a diplomatic message sent to the US, Israel and partners in the Middle East. A senior-level delegation, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, would have been more appropriate, considering the old relationship between the two countries, but it would have angered other partners.

The main geopolitical and diplomatic reason for this low-level delegation may be summed up as follows:

India wants to maintain its longstanding stance of neutrality in the US-Iran war. Days after PM Modi's Israel visit and Knesset address, the Jewish state attacked Iran. The US joined the war soon afterwards.

New Delhi condemned the US bombing of a school in Iran, and also Tehran's missile attack on the civilian targets in Israel and other US allies. India deliberately did not take sides; it did not help any of the warring nations.

India urged all sides to exercise restraint, stop hostilities and begin talks.

India maintained its diplomatic resilience and good relations with all countries.

India maintained the policy of multi-alignment.

This was not the case with Pakistan. Islamabad invested heavily in Tehran for the following reasons:

Iran is the immediate neighbour of Pakistan and the two countries share a border of 909 kilometres. The border spans from the Iranian province of Sistan and the Pakistani province of Balochistan to the shores of the Arabian Sea.

The two countries have ethnic bonding, as the people of Baloch and Pashtun ethnicities live in both countries. Besides, the Persian language is spoken in both countries.

Though Pakistan has the majority of Sunni Muslims, millions of Shia Muslims regard Khamenei as their highest religious authority.

After a period of tension, Pakistan has lately tried to improve its ties with Iran.

Analysts believe PM Modi and S Jaishankar decided to skip the funeral ceremony for the following reasons:

India could have made the US and Israel upset.

India's close allies like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar would not have liked the idea of giving this much importance to the present Shiite regime of Iran.

It could have also affected the domestic politics. Those within the ruling party and its organisations might have opposed the idea of upsetting Tel Aviv.

India's representative, Lt. Gen. Syed Ata Hasnain, is a respected former Army commander with experience in strategic affairs. The other person, Margarita, is a minister and represents the government.

Decoding diplomatic optics at Ali Khamenei's funeral

Geopolitical analyst Amit Bansal told DNA India, "Unlike Pakistan, which does not have any diplomatic relations with Israel, India enjoys a good partnership with both Israel and the US. At the same time, Iran had not been favourable to India in the past on many occasions, especially when it came to Tehran’s outlook on the Kashmir issue and the issue of Chabahar Port." He added, "India is strongly representing its government as compared to many other countries. Except for Pakistan, Tajikistan and Iraq, no country is sending its head of government to Iran. Even Russia is sending Dmitri Medvedev. Even China is sending the deputy leader of their congress (Equivalent to our deputy speaker of the Lok Sabha).