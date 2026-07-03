Why India sent a junior minister to Khamenei's funeral while Pakistan's PM is leading its delegation

EXPLAINER
India's diplomatic balancing act: PM Narendra Modi skips Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's funeral. On the other hand, Pakistan's PM Shahbaz Sharif led the delegation to the funeral. Decoding the diplomatic optics.
While Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Deputy PM and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will attend the funeral of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, India will be represented by a junior minister and a state's governor. Many cabinet ministers and senior government officials will accompany Sharif to Iran. When Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visited Pakistan last month, Sharif announced that he would attend the funeral of the slain leader. Ali Khamenei was killed in a targeted US attack during the war that began on February 28. On the other hand, Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain will travel to Iran on Friday. The government of Iran invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the funeral. He chose to send his junior minister instead.
Analysts believe that Indian representation is consistent with current foreign policy priorities rather than with values and old ties. It is also a diplomatic message sent to the US, Israel and partners in the Middle East. A senior-level delegation, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, would have been more appropriate, considering the old relationship between the two countries, but it would have angered other partners.
The main geopolitical and diplomatic reason for this low-level delegation may be summed up as follows:
This was not the case with Pakistan. Islamabad invested heavily in Tehran for the following reasons:
Analysts believe PM Modi and S Jaishankar decided to skip the funeral ceremony for the following reasons:
Geopolitical analyst Amit Bansal told DNA India, "Unlike Pakistan, which does not have any diplomatic relations with Israel, India enjoys a good partnership with both Israel and the US. At the same time, Iran had not been favourable to India in the past on many occasions, especially when it came to Tehran’s outlook on the Kashmir issue and the issue of Chabahar Port." He added, "India is strongly representing its government as compared to many other countries. Except for Pakistan, Tajikistan and Iraq, no country is sending its head of government to Iran. Even Russia is sending Dmitri Medvedev. Even China is sending the deputy leader of their congress (Equivalent to our deputy speaker of the Lok Sabha).