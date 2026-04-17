Will PM Modi resign after Women’s Reservation Bill is defeated in Lok Sabha? What constitution says about collective responsibility and government survival?

The Women’s Reservation Bill or the 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill has been defeated in the Lok Sabha. What happens in such cases? Will Prime Minister Narendra Modi resign now? The Constitutional provisions and conventions explained.

Will Prime Minister Narendra Modi resign after his government has failed to get the Women's Reservation Bill approved in the Lok Sabha? As the government has made it a prestige issue, sidelined all suggestions, and rejected all overtures made by the opposition members in the house, it has suffered a major setback. It has not only faced a loss of face; the bill has also died. What will the BJP and the government do now? Will it accept the policy of collective responsibility and resign? Will it introduce another bill on the same subject?

Indian Constitution: Collective Responsibility

Analysts point out that if a bill is defeated on the floor of the House, it is treated as a defeat of the government. It is interpreted as a loss of confidence in the Council of Ministers. The defeat of a bill is treated as proof that the government has lost a majority in the House. It loses the morality of remaining in the government as it is seen as losing the majority in the House. It may have many implications.

(Women's Reservation Bill falls. AI-generated infographic.)

If an ordinary bill falls in the Lok Sabha, it is proof that the ruling party or coalition has lost its majority. Though there is no clear mandate in the Constitution that explicitly says about the immediate resignation of the government, by convention, the prime minister usually submits the resignation of the Council of Ministers or seeks a vote of confidence. On the other hand, if a money bill is defeated in the House, the government must resign. The defeat of a money bill or the annual financial statement, ie, budget, is considered definitive proof that the government no longer holds the "power of the purse."