Will PM Modi resign after Women’s Reservation Bill is defeated in Lok Sabha? What constitution says about collective responsibility and government survival?

The Women’s Reservation Bill or the 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill has been defeated in the Lok Sabha. What happens in such cases? Will Prime Minister Narendra Modi resign now? The Constitutional provisions and conventions explained.
Narendra Modi in Parliament. (File Image.)
Will Prime Minister Narendra Modi resign after his government has failed to get the Women's Reservation Bill approved in the Lok Sabha? As the government has made it a prestige issue, sidelined all suggestions, and rejected all overtures made by the opposition members in the house, it has suffered a major setback. It has not only faced a loss of face; the bill has also died. What will the BJP and the government do now? Will it accept the policy of collective responsibility and resign? Will it introduce another bill on the same subject?
Indian Constitution: Collective Responsibility
Analysts point out that if a bill is defeated on the floor of the House, it is treated as a defeat of the government. It is interpreted as a loss of confidence in the Council of Ministers. The defeat of a bill is treated as proof that the government has lost a majority in the House. It loses the morality of remaining in the government as it is seen as losing the majority in the House. It may have many implications.
(Women's Reservation Bill falls. AI-generated infographic.)
If an ordinary bill falls in the Lok Sabha, it is proof that the ruling party or coalition has lost its majority. Though there is no clear mandate in the Constitution that explicitly says about the immediate resignation of the government, by convention, the prime minister usually submits the resignation of the Council of Ministers or seeks a vote of confidence. On the other hand, if a money bill is defeated in the House, the government must resign. The defeat of a money bill or the annual financial statement, ie, budget, is considered definitive proof that the government no longer holds the "power of the purse."
Constitutional Provisions
The Rajya Sabha has almost no power over the money bill. Under Article 109 of the Indian Constitution, the upper house can only delay a money bill for 14 days. If it doesn't pass the bill or suggests amendments that the Lok Sabha doesn't accept, the bill is deemed passed. However, under Article 368, the Constitutional Amendment Bills must be approved by both Houses of Parliament independently. If one House rejects it, the bill dies immediately. There is no provision for a joint sitting to get the bill approved. As the Women’s Reservation Bill was the 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill, and it was defeated on the floor of the house, it is dead now. Neither can it be presented in the Rajya Sabha now, nor can the government ask to convene a joint sitting of both the houses to take up the bill.
(Women's Reservation Bill falls. AI-generated image.)
Can govt ask to convene joint sitting?
As the Lok Sabha has more than double the members of the Rajya Sabha, the government usually wins a Joint Sitting unless it has a very slim majority. The present government enjoys a comfortable majority, and it can get the bills approved in the joint sitting of both houses. However, no joint sitting can be held for a money bill or a Constitutional Amendment Bill.
Find your daily dose of All Latest News
including Sports News
, Entertainment News
, Lifestyle News
, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.