From farm laws to Dharmendra Pradhan: 5 Times Modi government made major climbdowns

The resignation of HRD Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, following sustained protests over the NEET paper leak, is not the first major climbdown of the Narendra Modi government. The BJP-led NDA government has made many retreats earlier. Details here.

The apparently invincible and allegedly arrogant Narendra Modi government made a massive climbdown on Saturday when HRD Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned after a month-long student protest that threatened to become a nationwide movement for a regime change. However, it was not the first time the government bowed to the people's wishes or surrendered to the masses. It has done so on earlier occasions too.

PM Modi's major climbdowns

The Modi government made the first major retreat in 2015, about one year after assuming office, as it sought to amend the land acquisition law to make it easier to acquire land for infrastructure and industrial projects. There were massive protests by the farmers, opposition parties, and many of the NDA allies. They argued that the changes were anti-people as they diluted existing safeguards. The government ultimately allowed the amendments to lapse.

MJ Akbar's resignation

Journalist-turned-politician and MoS External Affairs, MJ Akbar resigned in 2018 after a former lady colleague accused him of sexual harassment in his previous role as an editor of a Kolkata-based English language newspaper.

Repeal of farm laws

The biggest climbdown in the form of a policy reversal came in 2021 when PM Modi announced the repeal of the three farm laws, which he had got approved in the Parliament amid accusations of foul play in the Rajya Sabha, where the government did not enjoy a majority.

Withdrawal of UPSC advertisement

In a major embarrassment in August 2024, the Union government withdrew a UPSC advertisement for lateral recruitment to senior civil services. It was forced to eat the humble pie after the opposition parties and NDA ally Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) objected to it, because of the lack of reservation.

Dropping of 131st Constitution Amendment Bill

The Modi government made yet another retreat in November 2025, when it dropped its plan of introducing the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill. The opposition parties, particularly those from Punjab, raised the point that it would dilute the state’s political representation.

Resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan

One of the biggest climbdowns of the Modi government came in the form of the resignation of HRD Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. During his tenure, there were repeated leaks of the examination papers and the systematic breakdown of the NEET, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). It created disappointment and frustration among the students and their parents.

Numerous allegations of paper leaks, grace mark irregularities, and systemic corruption in the NEET-UG medical entrance examination kept coming up and creating problems for the ruling party. The government's nonchalant approach added fuel to the fire, which led to the student protest under the banner of the Cockroach Janta Party and the hunger strike of educator Sonam Wangchuk. It ultimately forced Pradhan to quit.