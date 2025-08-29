PM Modi's Japan visit: AI, semiconductors, batteries, bullet trains...how can India-Japan stop China?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit and meet Japanese industrialists and political leaders in Tokyo. India and Japan will boost cooperation in the fields of AI, semiconductors, batteries, and bullet trains to checkmate their common arch-rival China.

From semiconductors to artificial intelligence modules, from batteries to bullet trains, India and Japan are most likely to increase cooperation in an attempt to sideline China, the common adversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a visit to Japan for a summit with his counterpart, Shigeru Ishiba. He will attend the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit and meet Japanese industrialists and political leaders in Tokyo before travelling to Sendai city on the high-speed train to visit a semiconductor facility. The summit is taking place at a time when India-US relations have hit rock bottom due to the tensions over 50% tariffs on Indian goods.

US-Japan economic cooperation

The Modi-Ishiba meeting is taking place a day after Japan's top trade negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, cancelled his US visit at the last minute on Thursday. Washington agreed in July to set a reduced 15% tariff on imports from Japan in exchange for a $550 billion package of U.S.-bound investment. Akazawa cancelled the visit due to a snag in the package.

India-Japan cooperation: Semiconductors

Analysts believe that, in an attempt to reduce their dependence on China and boost bilateral trade, Tokyo is most likely to agree to transfer technology for the production of older semiconductor and LCD screen technologies to India. Called legacy technology, the older semiconductors remain crucial for various applications, including voltage control in electric vehicles and inverters that improve energy efficiency in air conditioners and refrigerators. The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) have prepared a comprehensive plan for this purpose.

Addressing the India-Japan Economic Forum in Tokyo. Strong business ties between our nations are a vital element of our friendship. https://t.co/OUSvy98eJo August 29, 2025

It may be a win-win situation for both India and China, as they could stop the dumping of low-priced Chinese products in India. The deal for the transfer of technology is also likely to include liquid crystal displays, solar power equipment, storage batteries, and compressors.

India-Japan strategy to counter China?

Japan seems to offer an alternative partnership to India to help it diversify its technology supply chains and maintain strategic autonomy. Tokyo's main aim is to prevent New Delhi from coming closer to China, its main adversary. A leading Japanese storage battery manufacturer is reportedly interested in signing a memorandum of understanding with an Indian company to set up a joint production unit. Earlier, a Japanese electrical machinery maker started constructing a compressor plant in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. The two sides will discuss cooperation in artificial intelligence, a field in which China has taken a lead, while India is yet to begin the journey.