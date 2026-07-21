Why did PM Modi send JP Nadda, not Amit Shah, to meet Cockroach Janta Party leaders?

He offered tea, he talked, he promised nothing. Is it the reason Prime Minister Narendra Modi chose Health Minister JP Nadda instead of Home Minister Amit Shah to negotiate with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) representatives? Explained here.

Instead of Home Minister and PM Narendra Modi's main troubleshooter, Amit Shah, the government put forward a low-key, suave person, Health Minister JP Nadda, to meet the representatives of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). Why was he chosen to do this job? What was in the mind of PM Modi to push forward the man, who prefers to remain away from political hullabaloo? The health minister met Saurabh Das and Ashutosh Ranka, treated them with tea and snacks, spent time with them, and listened to them patiently. However, he did not accept any of the three demands, nor did he give them any assurance, and he sent them back smiling. JP Nadda proved his usefulness and showed why he was chosen.

JP Nadda's negotiation with CJP

The Patna-born suave politician has built his image as a low-key organiser who talks less, stays behind the scenes, and does not get involved in any controversy. He is not an aggressive leader, does not fight ideological battles, and is someone not known for sending political messages. He is considered an accessible person and a patient listener who can listen to diagonally opposite views without creating trouble for the speaker. These are the reasons he was chosen to meet the CJP leaders, who were adamant about the resignation of HRD Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Instead of rejecting the demands outright, the former BJP chief assured the CJP representatives that he would discuss the issues with the government. He urged them to call off the agitation without giving any assurance.

As JP Nadda has been the BJP President, he is a senior cabinet minister; he has direct access to PM Modi and his close confidante, Amit Shah. The CJP saw them as someone who has direct access to the highest and policy-making authorities of the government. He was seen as someone who can get the matters resolved, and not just as an intermediary.

JP Nadda; Student leader

JP Nadda, who joined the Jai Prakash Narayan Movement in Bihar in 1975, soon joined the BJP's student wing, ABVP, and got elected as the Secretary of the Patna University Students' Union in 1977. He remained active in student politics and rose through the ranks of the ABVP. The party reposed faith in him and thought that a former student leader could tackle the agitating students better. It also sent the message that the Union government is serious about resolving the issue.

NEET protest, NTA controversy

The meeting between the minister and the CJP representatives took place soon after the Monsoon sessions of the Parliament had begun. After facing protests on the streets, the government did not want political problems, protests and ruckus in the house, but it did not want to commit anything or announce any concession to the agitating students as well. So, it chose a man who is considered a good and patient negotiator, rather than an aggressive politician.

The NEET exam is conducted by the NTA, which is under the Ministry of Education; the main issue is the corruption and irregularities in admission to the medical and dental courses, which come under the Ministry of Health. It is also responsible for MBBS and BDS seat allocations, All India Quota counselling, and state-level coordination. JP Nadda is the minister of this department.