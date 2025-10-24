PM Modi invokes Karpoori Thakur: Did RSS, Jan Sangh abuse, pull down Thakur's govt in 1979 for implementing reservation?

PM Narendra Modi's praise for Karpoori Thakur revives memories of how RSS and Jan Sangh opposed the OBC icon’s reservation policy in Bihar in 1978 and pulled down his government in 1979.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi invoked former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur on Friday, the memories of treatment meted out to the OBC icon by the RSS and Jan Sangh returned to many of those who witnessed those days. Kicking off the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) campaign for the Bihar Assembly Elections, 2025, he described Thakur as a priceless gem of the country. PM Modi also credited Karpoori Thakur for bringing social justice to independent India and for connecting the poor and disadvantaged with new opportunities. He said, "Karpoori Thakur worked for the upliftment of the poor, backward, and marginalised. Our government has taken his mission forward by empowering the deprived sections through education, employment, and economic opportunity."

OBC reservation in Bihar

Then Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur implemented a 26% reservation in government jobs for the underprivileged and marginalised classes in 1978. It was an unparalleled initiative then, and Thakur emerged as a genuine pioneer of the social justice movement in North India. He was running a coalition government with the support of Jan Sangh, the precursor of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Kailashpati Mishra, the Jan Sangh founder in Bihar, was the Finance Minister in the government. Sangh Parivar cadres, mostly from the upper castes, often turned violent and abused the people from the backward castes, leading to bloody clashes at many places. Soon after the implementation of this reservation, the Jan Sangh pulled the plug, and Karpoori Thakur's government fell in 1979.

RSS and Jan Sangh opposes Karpoori Thakur

Veteran socialist leader and National Vice-President of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Shivanand Tiwary, told The Wire, "The MLAs of this faction came out in the open on the streets, opposing Thakur and verbally abusing him." He also remembered that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) cadres raised the slogan, "Ye reservation kahan se aai, Karpoori ke mai biyayi." It means, "Where did this reservation come from? Karpoori’s mother has birthed it."

Karpoori Thakur's legacy

When the VP Singh government implemented the Mandal Commission recommendations in 1990, the Sangh Parivar opposed it. There was a striking similarity in the manner in which it had opposed Karpoori Thakur in 1978 and V.P. Singh in 1990. To counter the Mandal Commission recommendation, then BJP President L.K. Advani embarked on the Rath Yatra, and the then Bihar Chief Minister and Thakur’s protégée, Lalu Prasad Yadav, had him arrested.