Why did PM Modi choose Instagram-style vertical video over a TV address, post it at midnight? Was it to reach out to Gen Z amid paper leak anger?

What happened that Prime Minister Narendra Modi departed from his traditional communication style and released a three-minute vertical video at 11:52 PM? Did he try to directly address Gen Z over the examination paper leak controversy? Explained.

No one could anticipate it; not even his closest confidantes could imagine that he would do it. But he did it and shocked the people around him, his admirers as well as detractors. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to Gen Z in their own way, using their tools and addressing their issue in their language and style. He addressed the youth on the examination paper leak issue, assured them and explained his position after 26th day of protests and a hunger strike by educator Sonam Wangchuk.

Narendra Modi paper leak video

But it was not a normal address. He did not choose to speak in a live television address, unlike when he announced demonetisation or the scrapping of the three farm laws. He issued a short, three-minute vertical video, the medium and mode most liked by Gen Z. He did not begin with "mitron", his favourite invocation; instead, he hit the chord with youth by calling them "friends". Instead of long, verbose and harangue, he directly came to the issue and accepted that the examination paper leak is "not a trivial issue", and it caused pain to lakhs of them. He said, "I know that the paper leak is not a trivial issue. It has caused immense pain to lakhs of students and their parents. That is why, over the past two and a half months since the paper leak incident, several steps have been taken. The culprits have been arrested and are now in jail."

More strict actions against paper leaks to come in tomorrow’s Cabinet! pic.twitter.com/NRysBukk5U — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2026

In what may be called a digression from his way, PM Modi did not attack the opposition; he spared the country's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, and his favourite Muslim narrative. Neither Pakistan nor China was blamed for the lapse; he did not talk of the "Congress-Mukta Bharat". The prime minister chose a new approach because he decided to address a new class, who may not be interested in those issues. He chose to appeal to Gen Z directly and spoke what they liked most. He assured the youth as he announced, "We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students."

PM Modi's Gen Z outreach

The timing of the release of the vertical video was also of utmost significance. He released it at midnight, at 11.52 PM to be accurate, when most of the members of the Gen Z generation are still awake, glued to their favourite social media platforms, chatting to their friends or watching their favourite programmes or listening to the music they like. PM Modi is not known for his late-night addresses; he generally chooses the evening to address the people. He announced demonitisation at 9 PM, for example. But he had decided to address the youth at their own time.

(Educator Sonam Wangchuk breaks hunger strike in presence of Union ministers)

Analysts believe that the ruling party and the government realised that Gen Z is angry over the paper leaks of many examinations as their labour and hard work go in vain without their fault. Besides, there are issues of rising unemployment, increasing cost of education and shrinking opportunities for those who can not afford high fees and expensive coaching. The Gen Z is already frustrated, and their pent-up anger, desperation and disappointment burst out when the Cockroach Janta Party launched an agitation demanding the resignation of HRD Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Thousands of those who were not members of the CJP or any of the left-wing student organisations poured out at Jantar Mantar. People from different walks of life and in different cities joined the protest. From Mumbai to Calcutta and from Patna to Chennai, thousands of students came out on the streets.

Gen Z Protest

What had begun as an innocuous protest against banning a few social media platforms became such a vast, strong and violent Gen Z movement in Nepal that it changed the regime; PM KP Sharma Oli was forced to resign. Similarly, a protest movement against price rise in Sri Lanka became so strong that once popular President Gotabaya Rajapaksha was forced to quit and flee the country in July 2022. PM Modi anticipated the worst and chose to address Gen Z much before it was too late.