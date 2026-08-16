Who are 'Dimagi Naxals'? Why PM Modi's remark could become India's next political flashpoint

While addressing the nation on 80th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about "dimagi Naxals". It has sparked a nationwide debate over its meaning, scope and implications. Explained here.

What did Prime Minister Narendra Modi mean when he talked about "dimagi Naxals" or "mental Naxals" in his Independence Day address to the nation from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort, built by the Mughals? Is the term "dimagi Naxals" a legal term or just a political metaphor? Did he intend to threaten the opposition, political activists, journalists, free-thinkers, critics and all those who do not subscribe to his political beliefs and ideology? How may it impact the democratic traditions that have been under threat for a decade or so?

'Dimagi' Naxal, Mental Naxals, Intellectual Naxals

Months after the deadline to crush Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), Maoists or Naxals (as they are called), has been met, PM Modi warned the country of the "dimagi Naxals" and the "intellectual Naxals", who have infiltrated the system and found cosy places in the corridors of power. He said, "For years, people with a Maoist mindset held positions in the corridors of power in the country. They served as advisors in government committees. This Maoist mindset influenced policies." When the country was celebrating the 80th Independence Day, he said, "We have succeeded in ending armed Naxals in the jungle and freeing the country from that crisis. However, while armed Naxals are gone, dimagi Naxals are looking for an opportunity. They are searching for paths to violence."

Places once affected by Naxal violence are witnessing peace, development and new hope. pic.twitter.com/QTRhWI1dpx — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 15, 2026

The term can be explained as a political metaphor, as it is not a legal term. Earlier, PM Modi, the ruling BJP, the RSS and other partners of Hindutva have used the term "urban Naxals". Generally, these terms are used for those people who allegedly do the following:

Sympathise with the Maoist movement or the Naxals, though they themselves have not joined them.

Support the Maoist violence in the media, academic circles, legal system and art and culture.

Oppose the government or the system in ways that may benefit the Maoist movement.

Create a narrative that may undermine democratic institutions.

Urban Naxals

Similar arguments were forwarded earlier about "urban Naxals". The BJP, its allies, and the government have been arguing that these elements have created an ecosystem that provides insurgents with ideological support and helps them spread across the country and expand their armed struggle, though these people are not involved in violent activities. The government's argument is based on these points:

The Maoist insurgents need these sympathisers for intellectual legitimacy, propaganda, legal support and recruitment of new cadres. According to the government-owned Press Information Bureau, "Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah said that the Left-wing extremists and their supporters had presented a false narrative before innocent tribals that they were fighting for their rights and to deliver justice to them." Amit Shah also accused the Naxal sympathisers of highlighting state excesses while remaining silent on Maoist killings and attacks on security forces. The Union Home Minister went to the extent of alleging that the CPI (Marxist) was established with the twin objectives of an armed revolution and opposing parliamentary politics and democratic institutions. He also accused the Congress of supporting the formation of the Maoist Communist Centre (MCC), the main insurgent force in Bihar and Jharkhand.

So, the moot question is: who are "dimagi Naxals" or "mental Naxals" or Intellectual Naxals? If the government's narrative is to be believed, people from different walks of life, covering a large gamut, may be added to the category. It may include

Journalists

Civil rights activists

Human rights activists

Leaders of opposition parties

Lawyers who defend these Naxals

All those who oppose or criticise the government and its policies.

In an attempt to control the damage, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "Only the following are dimagi Naxals: 1. Who support Maoists and reject the Indian Constitution, 2. Who stand with separatists and support Article 370, and 3. Who want to cut the chicken's neck to separate North-East from the rest of India."

PM @narendramodi ji didn't say opposition leaders as Dimagi Naxals. Only following are Dimagi Naxals:



1. Who support Maoists and reject Indian Constitution.

2. Who stand with separatists & support Article 370.

4. Who want to cut chicken neck to separate North-East from India. — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 16, 2026

Impact on democracy

How may it impact democracy in India? The opposition and civil society have criticised the BJP-led government for suppressing democracy and hurting democratic institutions. PM Modi has indicated further actions and hurting democracy. His statement may cause the following impacts with far-reaching consequences:

Unlike Naxals, the term "dimagi Naxal" is not defined yet; they are not armed people, and they do not belong to the banned communist outfit of the Communist Party of India (Maoist). The term is open to arbitrary interpretation, and anyone, ranging from students to political activists to social media influencers, may be labelled a "dimagi Naxal" and punished for being so. Labelling "dimagi Naxal" may stigmatise all genuine opposition to the government, which may crush all those who do not accept its line of argument. Labelling social movements and those behind these movements as "dimagi Naxal" may polarise and further divide the already fragmented Indian society. It can damage the academic world and harm universities, research institutes and centres of excellence, as the government may use the excuse to stop the required funding, investigate its members and punish them.

It is alleged that General Suharto of Indonesia, under his New Order regime, orchestrated the killing of 5,00,000 to one million communists, leftists and their sympathisers, including journalists, academicians, and civil society activists between 1965 and 1966. Taking a leaf from the Indonesian dictator, will the ruling class in India take similar actions?