Who are 'Dimagi Naxals'? Why PM Modi's remark could become India's next political flashpoint

EXPLAINER
While addressing the nation on 80th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about "dimagi Naxals". It has sparked a nationwide debate over its meaning, scope and implications. Explained here.
What did Prime Minister Narendra Modi mean when he talked about "dimagi Naxals" or "mental Naxals" in his Independence Day address to the nation from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort, built by the Mughals? Is the term "dimagi Naxals" a legal term or just a political metaphor? Did he intend to threaten the opposition, political activists, journalists, free-thinkers, critics and all those who do not subscribe to his political beliefs and ideology? How may it impact the democratic traditions that have been under threat for a decade or so?
Months after the deadline to crush Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), Maoists or Naxals (as they are called), has been met, PM Modi warned the country of the "dimagi Naxals" and the "intellectual Naxals", who have infiltrated the system and found cosy places in the corridors of power. He said, "For years, people with a Maoist mindset held positions in the corridors of power in the country. They served as advisors in government committees. This Maoist mindset influenced policies." When the country was celebrating the 80th Independence Day, he said, "We have succeeded in ending armed Naxals in the jungle and freeing the country from that crisis. However, while armed Naxals are gone, dimagi Naxals are looking for an opportunity. They are searching for paths to violence."
Places once affected by Naxal violence are witnessing peace, development and new hope. pic.twitter.com/QTRhWI1dpx— PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 15, 2026
The term can be explained as a political metaphor, as it is not a legal term. Earlier, PM Modi, the ruling BJP, the RSS and other partners of Hindutva have used the term "urban Naxals". Generally, these terms are used for those people who allegedly do the following:
Similar arguments were forwarded earlier about "urban Naxals". The BJP, its allies, and the government have been arguing that these elements have created an ecosystem that provides insurgents with ideological support and helps them spread across the country and expand their armed struggle, though these people are not involved in violent activities. The government's argument is based on these points:
So, the moot question is: who are "dimagi Naxals" or "mental Naxals" or Intellectual Naxals? If the government's narrative is to be believed, people from different walks of life, covering a large gamut, may be added to the category. It may include
In an attempt to control the damage, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "Only the following are dimagi Naxals: 1. Who support Maoists and reject the Indian Constitution, 2. Who stand with separatists and support Article 370, and 3. Who want to cut the chicken's neck to separate North-East from the rest of India."
PM @narendramodi ji didn't say opposition leaders as Dimagi Naxals. Only following are Dimagi Naxals:— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 16, 2026
1. Who support Maoists and reject Indian Constitution.
2. Who stand with separatists & support Article 370.
4. Who want to cut chicken neck to separate North-East from India.
How may it impact democracy in India? The opposition and civil society have criticised the BJP-led government for suppressing democracy and hurting democratic institutions. PM Modi has indicated further actions and hurting democracy. His statement may cause the following impacts with far-reaching consequences:
It is alleged that General Suharto of Indonesia, under his New Order regime, orchestrated the killing of 5,00,000 to one million communists, leftists and their sympathisers, including journalists, academicians, and civil society activists between 1965 and 1966. Taking a leaf from the Indonesian dictator, will the ruling class in India take similar actions?