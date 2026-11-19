When will Muslims outnumber Christians? What Pew's 2070 forecast says about India? It has said that Muslims could overtake Christians as the world's largest religious group by 2035. Details here.

When will Muslims outnumber Hindus in India? When will Pakistan become the country with the largest Muslim population in the world? These questions are being asked after a study has emerged suggesting that Islam would be the world's biggest religion, leaving Christianity behind. Washington-based Pew Research Center has said in its latest report that Muslims are going to outnumber Christians by 2035. The conclusion is based on the study showing that Muslim women gave birth to an average of 3.1 children between 2020 and 2025, compared with 2.5 for Christian women. The average birth rate for all other women was 1.6, lower than the 2.1 needed to replace each generation.

Pew Research Center latest report

Pew Research Center has projected that there will be 2.57 billion Muslims and 2.52 billion Christians by 2035. It has also said that the global Muslim population will reach 3.6 billion by 2070, while the number of Christians is expected to fall just short of 3 billion.

(New Delhi's Jama Masjid on Eid.)

It has also estimated that the Hindu population in India will fall to 76% from 79% in 2020. Meanwhile, the Muslim population in India will go up from 15% to 20%. Pew Research Center also said that the change will take place due to age and fertility rates. Muslims are younger than Hindus and, on average, produce more children.

Muslim Population In India

The study also estimated that Pakistan will replace Indonesia as the biggest Muslim nation. However, India will remain the second-largest Muslim population. India will have 334 million Muslims by 2070. However, it will continue to be a Hindu-majority state, though the percentage of Hindus will fall. The Hindu population in the country will grow by 176 million between 2020 and 2070. Besides, Bangladesh too will have major growth in its Muslim population.

(Muslim population in India is younger compared to Hindus.)

Pew Research Center has also said that Muslims women will continue to have a higher fertility rate compared to their Hindu sisters. Muslim women in India will have an average of 2.3 children, against 1.8 among Hindu women. Talking to the BBC, Stephanie Kramer of the Pew Research Center said, "The fertility gap has narrowed considerably – from more than one child per woman in 1992 to about half a child in recent years and is likely to keep shrinking." She added, "But Hindu fertility is already below the replacement level, while Muslim fertility is projected to remain above it for another two decades."

Hindu-Muslim population India

KS James, an Indian demographer at Princeton University, told the BBC, "The fertility gap between Muslims and Hindus is well established, and it means Muslim population growth is likely to remain faster for the next few decades. But fertility is declining across all religious communities, and the gap is expected to narrow further."