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Petrol Price Hike on Tuesday? Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum may announce new prices. How will your commute cost go up?

Will the government-controlled oil marketing companies, Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum, and Bharat Petroleum, increase the price of petroleum on Wednesday morning? Know in detail how the US blockade of the ports leading to the Strait of Hormuz may increase your commute cost.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Apr 13, 2026, 06:14 PM IST

Petrol Price Hike on Tuesday? Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum may announce new prices. How will your commute cost go up?
Petroleum prices may go up in cities across India. (File Image.)
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Will petroleum prices be increased on Tuesday? After the US announced it would block all ports leading to the Strait of Hormuz, the crude oil prices in the international market soared. The problem got further complicated after Tehran exhibited defiance and indicated its unwillingness to remove the mines it planted in the narrow waterway. Consequently, the oil prices increased quickly. At the time of writing this article, crude oil was selling 7.45% higher at $104 per barrel, while Brent was at $103 per barrel. One barrel equals 159 litres. The West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was being sold for $105 per barrel, recouping losses from the last week. 

US-Iran War: Petrol price hike

How will it impact India? How long will the government-controlled oil marketing companies (OMCs) absorb the increase in the price of oil? If reports are to be believed, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas is expected to hold an emergency briefing late tonight. If the Union government finds itself unable to further absorb the price hike through excise duty cuts, it could marginally increase the price. The "Daily Revision" at 6:00 AM on Tuesday could see an increase. 

(Petrol prices likely to go up. AI-generated image.)

How steep will the hike in the price of the petroleum products be? Experts believe it depends on the government's willingness to suffer the losses. As assembly elections in the states of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu are round the corner and the BJP is facing a tough ride in both of the states, the centre may wait for some more time and ask the oil marketing companies to absorb the losses, at least for the time being. Some experts believe, on the other hand, that as these states are the places where the saffron party does not expect too much, it may choose to increase the price marginally. There may be a small hike, but not a steep one. 

(Petrol pump in India.)


How much may the hike be for you? Experts believe the increase in the price may be as follows:

  • New Delhi: The price of petrol may go up from Rs 94.77 to Rs 102 – R 105 per litre.
  • Mumbai: The price of petrol may be increased from Rs 103.54 to Rs 112.00 – Rs 115.00 per litre. 
  • Bengaluru: The price may go up from Rs 102.92 to Rs 110 – Rs 113.

India imports about 80% of its crude oil requirement, and about 45% of that flows through the Strait of Hormuz. Though the US has announced that the blockade would be for vessels, irrespective of where they are destined, India may expect concessions and exemptions for its relations with Washington. However, the crude may be more expensive, as insurance companies have already hiked "war risk premiums" for any vessel entering the Persian Gulf. Due to increased insurance premiums and security costs, the price may go up roughly $2 to $3 per barrel. It may be higher for the "India Basket" of crude. 

How may it impact your pockets?

If reports are to be believed, the average commute cost may increase by Rs 10 due to the secondary effects of the blockade. 

  • App-Based Cabs: It may hit you directly and immediately, as aggregators like Ola and Uber often implement surge pricing or "fuel surcharges" immediately after global oil spikes to prevent drivers from going offline.
  • Public Transport: The auto drivers and private bus operators have already petitioned for an emergency fare hike, citing the failure of the Islamabad ceasefire. They may increase the fare as soon as possible. 

 

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