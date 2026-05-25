Fuel shock after polls? Why petrol and diesel prices may rise again soon: Explained

As the Brent crude oil price hovers around $100 per barrel, will the prices of petrol and diesel increase again? Though the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) gain relief, the consumers face heat of inflation. Explained here.

The prices of petrol and diesel were increased three times in ten days, soon after the assembly elections in five states. Will the prices be increased again in the near future? This issue echoes across the country, with consumers paying more for the commodity and the cascading effect impacting the entire Indian economy. Though the inflation and falling consumption have not yet made their presence felt, they are sure to hit the headlines soon.

Analysts believe that the prices of diesel and petrol may be increased soon if the international crude oil prices soar further or even remain static. It may also go up if there are no significant geopolitical changes. India imports 85% of its crude requirement, and almost half of this flows through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been blocked. While Iran imposed a toll on the ships passing through the waterway, the US has put a naval blockade on the Iranian ports near the strait. While Brent oil was selling at $97.60 per barrel, the WTI was at 91.07 at the time of writing this article. The Indian Basket was at the cost of $106.30 per barrel. One barrel is equal to around $160 litres.

Petrol Diesel price hike

While the crude prices have soared, OPEC is most likely to cut production, Norway has announced to increase its production to offset energy supply disruptions caused by Middle East instability and sanctions on Russian oil and gas. The issue may further be complicated soon as the demand in China and the US may go up during the summer season. Reports suggest the Red Sea may also face blockade or other impediments besides the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. A US dollar was sold for Rs 95.73 at the time of writing this news story on Monday. India buys increased volume of crude oil, the rupee may come under more pressure because it is paid in the US dollar. It may further weaken the rupee, which will hit the Indian economy hard as the current account deficit may widen further.

Though the government has removed its direct control technically, it still controls the prices of petrol and diesel. The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs)- Oil India Limited, Bharat Petroleum Limited, and Hindustan Petroleum Limited are public sector units. As the prices of these products are increased, these companies will have fewer losses and increase their bottom-line to some extent. If the crude oil price goes up by Rs 4 per litre and the OMCs increase their prices by Rs 6 per litre, they will improve their position. However, they will still incur losses because they work on a very thin margin and the increase in the price of petrol and diesel do not match the rise in the overall cost.

However, an increase in fuel costs will cost the Indian economy high. The increase in fuel prices may appear small, but it will impact almost all sectors. It is most likely to hit hard all sectors somehow related to the following things:

Buses

Trucks

Agricultural equipment like tractors, pumps, harvesters, thrashers, etc.

Logistics management may go haywire.

Supply chains

Generators

Besides, the diesel inflation will not remain isolated. It will enter all sectors and increase the following:

Food prices

FMCG costs

Cement

Steel

Fertilisers

Delivery charges,

Everything, including restaurant bills.

Fuel price hike: CPI Inflation

According to historical RBI data, an increase of 10% in crude oil prices often adds around 0.3–0.5 percentage points to CPI inflation over a few months. A hike of Rs 3 per litre may cause a 3–4% retail fuel price increase, depending on the city. Consequently, there will be a meaningful impact on the Indian economy; however, it will not be catastrophic.

Diesel, petrol price hike: Impact on GDP

Analysts believe that if the increase remains for a shorter period of a few months, it may hit the GDP by 10 basis points or 0.10%. If it remains for a longer period, it may reduce the growth rate by 20 basis points or 0.20%. However, if it remains so for a much longer period, the GDP growth rate may come down by 30 basis points or 0.30%.