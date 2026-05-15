Petrol, diesel price increase: How could it slash GDP growth rate, hit Indian economy? Explained

How petrol diesel price hike may affect Indian economy, increase inflation and reduce GDP growth. How may RBI response to rising fuel prices? Explained.

Though the government may argue that the hike in petrol and diesel prices is marginal and necessary to save the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), the ground reality remains different. A small increase in fuel prices may prove much more significant for a largely oil-importing economy. For a country like India that imports not less than 85% of its energy requirement, what appears a small hike can have far-reaching and measurable macroeconomic effects, as it is most likely to increase inflation, slash consumer demand, and reduce GDP growth, causing irreparable losses to the Indian economy.

Petrol diesel price increase: GDP growth

An increase in the petrol and diesel prices will certainly increase transport costs, push input costs up, slash consumption, and so manufacturing costs despite passing on the increase to the consumers. A realistic estimate based on RBI studies, IMF oil-shock models, SBI Research assessments, and historical Indian fuel-price data shows that an increase of Rs 3 per litre may increase the Consumer Price Index (CPI) by 15 to 35 basis points; in other words, the inflation may increase by 0.15% to 0.35% over a few months, may be one quarter. So, if the inflation is at 4.80% at present, it may soar to 4.95 to 5.15%.

(Fuel prices go up (AI-generated image.)

The increase is not small, as it may appear to many, because it will impact a large number of sectors. It is most likely to hit hard all sectors somehow related to the following things:

Buses

Trucks

Agricultural equipment like tractors, pumps, harvesters, thrashers, etc.

Logistics management may go haywire.

Supply chains

Generators

Besides, the diesel inflation will not remain isolated. It will enter all sectors and increase the following:

Food prices

FMCG costs

Cement

Steel

Fertilisers

Delivery charges,

Everything, including restaurant bills.

(Impact of Fuel Price Hike AI-generated image.)

Fuel price hike: CPI Inflation

According to historical RBI data, an increase of 10% in crude oil prices often adds around 0.3–0.5 percentage points to CPI inflation over a few months. A hike of Rs 3 per litre may cause a 3–4% retail fuel price increase, depending on the city. Consequently, there will be a meaningful impact on the Indian economy; however, it will not be catastrophic.

Diesel, petrol price hike: Impact on GDP

Analysts believe, if the increase remains for a shorter period of a few months, it may hit the GDP by 10 basis points or 0.10%. If it remains for a longer period, it may reduce the growth rate by 20 basis points or 0.20%. However, if it remains so for a much longer period, the GDP growth rate may come down by 30 basis points or 0.30%.

Why may fuel price hike hit GDP?

As the masses will have to pay more on household items, like consumers spending more on petrol and diesel, commuting, transport, and food, they will spend less on electronic gadgets, tourism, restaurants, and discretionary goods. As consumption of these items contributes 55% to 60% to the GDP, it will hit the growth rate hard.

Impact on corporate sector

The corporate sector may also be hit hard. Its input costs will go up due to higher freight charges, increased logistics costs, and higher production costs. Margins will shrink, even increasing the prices, because the hike can not be transferred fully. It may force some companies to delay expansion, hiring, and fresh investment.

What may RBI do?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may come under pressure as it will have to keep a tab on and continue to scrutinize the economic impacts. It may delay rate cuts, keep the borrowing costs up, and the credit growth may be slow. These things will impact sectors like housing, MSME, automobiles, and manufacturing.