Petrol, diesel price increased: How may it impact everyone? How will it cause inflation, unemployment, costlier food, economic pain? Explained

Why an increase of Rs 3 in petrol and diesel prices could trigger a bigger economic crisis in India? From bus fare to food to school fees, how the petrol and diesel price hike may impact the common man? Here’s how India could suffer.

An increase of Rs 3 per liter in petrol and diesel prices may seem like a minor change to some people, but it is not. For a developing country, fuel is the main lifeline of the economy as it impacts almost all sectors, particularly transportation, household spending, manufacturing, farming, electricity generation, and logistics. It is more important for India, which imports 85% of its fuel needs. A small rise in diesel and petrol prices is most likely to push inflation up, slash the GDP growth rate, reduce government revenue collection, put the currency under greater pressure, and hit the Indian economy hard. Worst of all, it will hit every household, and the poor and those marginalized may suffer most. We will try to understand how it may happen.

Impact of fuel price hike

The first and most apparent impact will be on transport costs; your fares will increase immediately, maybe in a day or two. If you are traveling in your car, you will end up paying more.

The costs of everything that you use, from vegetables to food grains to consumer items like soap, shampoo, or toothpaste, may go up. The manufacturers will simply pass it to the consumers, who have no option.

Manufacturing costs will go up because, from raw materials to equipment to supply chains, everything will become costlier. Despite passing on the hike to the consumers, the manufacturers will face the heat because consumption will come down, they will have to cut production, shut down some units, and sack some employees if the problem deepens further.

(Petrol-Diesel Price Increased: AI-Generated Infographic)

Petrol, diesel price increased: Middle class to suffer most

The middle class will be the worst sufferer. Its household expenses will go up without any corresponding hike in income; its monthly budget will go haywire. It will have to cut expenses on the following:

Food: The middle class may have to go for cheaper alternatives, cut vegetables, reduce lentil consumption, stop eating fish, and avoid eating out.

Shopping: Online shopping will go up as the companies increase their charges, and offline purchases too will fall due to the increased cost.

Schools will increase bus fees immediately. Some students may have to quit tuition or coaching classes.

Outside eating, visits to restaurants, and ordering items like pizzas or burgers will have to be cut or stopped.

Tourism will suffer immensely. People may avoid touring places, and the hotels and restaurant owners will have to suffer because of the double whammy of increased input costs and a reduced number of guests.

People may resort to avoiding buying new or upgraded electronic items like mobile phones, computers, laptops, earphones, headphones, or television sets.

Buying new clothes may be avoided, at least in the beginning.

Petrol diesel price hike: Farmer at receiving end

Farmers will have to suffer immensely and almost immediately.

They use diesel in tractors, thrashers, irrigation pumps, and harvesters; they may end up paying more, and these things cannot be avoided.

Farmers will have to pay more for fertilisers and manures; their prices, as well as transport costs, will go up.



Impact

Farmers' profits will fall. The cultivation costs will go up. Food prices will go up. They will clamour for increased subsidies, government procurement, an increase in the minimum support price, and inclusion of more products.



Corporate under pressure after petrol, diesel price hike

Corporate sectors may also have to pay the price for the increased fuel costs.

The input costs will go up, and it may be passed on to the consumers only to some extent, not all.

The consumption and, so, production of not only consumer products but almost everything will go up; consequently, the margin will fall down.

No expansion, no new markets, no forward or backward integration.

The auto sector will suffer most.

Those working for electric vehicles, green energy, solar cells, green hydrogen, etc. may have reasons to smile.

India's economy and fuel prices: How will it hit governments?

The ruling parties and the governments will become unpopular; they will be at the receiving end of the anger of the masses.

Union as well as state governments will come under financial pressure with reduced tax collection—income tax, corporate tax, and the GST.

The governments will come under pressure to slash VAT, increase subsidies, and implement more popular schemes and sops.