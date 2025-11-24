Peshawar attack: What Is Fitna-al-Khawarij? Extremist Islamic ideology fueling TTP violence in Pakistan decoded

Six people were killed in a suicide attack on Peshawar’s FC HQ. This explainer decodes the term ‘Fitna-al-Khawarij’, its roots, and how the TTP uses it to justify violence in Pakistan.

Three suspected militants and three security men of Pakistan's Federal Constabulary were killed when the FC Headquarters in the Saddar area of Peshawar came under a suicide attack on Monday. A "chaddor"-clad man detonated the explosives near the gate, and two others tried to storm the constabulary headquarters, firing indiscriminately. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack so far; however, President Asif Ali Zardari claimed that "Fitna-al-Khawarij" cannot weaken Pakistan’s unity, resilience, or resolve. What are Fitna-al-Khawarij? Who are they in Pakistan, and why have they targeted the Muslim-dominated South Asian country?

President Asif Ali Zardari strongly condemns the attack on the Federal Constabulary HQ in Peshawar, offering heartfelt condolences & praising the courage of security forces. He affirms that externally backed Fitna-al-Khawarij cannot weaken Pakistan’s unity, resilience or resolve. — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) November 24, 2025

What are Fitna-al-Khawarij?

"Khwarij" is an Arabic word; it is the plural of "Khariji," which means "he who goes out" or "seceder." The word "fitna" is another Arabic word, which means "strife," "trial," "sedition," or "conflict." In a nutshell, "Fitna al-Khawarij" literally means "the strife of the seceders" or "the conflict caused by those who left." Those who believe that they have "traded the mortal life for the other life" call themselves "Fitna al-Khawarij."

The Kharijites also believe a true Muslim should not live among those who do not share their views. However, the majority of Muslims find this view extremely restrictive and reject it. The moderate Khajirites also think that a professed Muslim should not be declared an unbeliever or a "kafir". On the other hand, Kharijites consider all those who disagree with them as "apostates" and consider it their duty to kill them. Consequently, they carry out periodic military attacks against mainstream Muslims and their facilities.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan

In Pakistan, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) represents the "Fitna-al-Khawarij" phenomenon. The outfit, branded "terrorist" by Pakistan and the UN, distorts and misinterprets the teachings of Islam and the basic concept of "Fitna al-Khwarij" to justify violence, sow hatred, and attack security forces and civilian authorities, as well as the masses in general. The TTP operates mainly in the southwestern province of Balochistan and the northwestern region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), also known as KPK. Rich in natural resources but ignored in development programmes, these regions have become the hotbeds of militancy because of exploitation, repression, and human rights violations since the partition of the subcontinent and creation of Pakistan.

TTP terrorism in Pakistan

Established by Baitullah Mehsud in 2007, the TTP is a Deobandi jihadist militant organisation that primarily operates along the Afghanistan–Pakistan border. Led by Noor Wali Mehsud since 2018, it has publicly pledged allegiance to the Taliban. However, it also claims to operate independently without following the command structure of the Afghanistan-based outfit. The terrorist group became more aggressive and dangerous in 2020 after the Amjad Farouqi group, a faction of the Lashkar-e-Jhangvi, the Musa Shaheed Karwan group, the Mohmand Taliban, the Bajaur Taliban, the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, and the Hizb-ul-Ahrar merged with the Mehsud faction of the TTP.

TTP attacks on Pakistan Army

The TTP claimed responsibility for the 2014 Peshawar school attack, killing 141 people, including 132 schoolchildren between eight and 18 years of age. Seven people were killed in the 2015 Tonsa bombing, a suicide attack carried out by a TTP-affiliated organization. At least 25 people were killed and 87 others injured in Parachinar on January 20, 2017, when an IED exploded in a crate full of vegetables in a crowded market. At least 11 soldiers of the Pakistan Army were killed on February 2, 2018, when a terrorist blew himself up during a volleyball match in the Swat valley. The TTP claimed responsibility for 79 attacks, killing 100 people, including 80 Pakistan Army soldiers, in 2020. Besides, at least 206 people were seriously injured in these attacks. The terrorist organisation has carried out scores of such attacks, killing hundreds of people in Pakistan's restive provinces of Balochistan, KPK, and other provinces.