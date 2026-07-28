Explained: What are Pellet Guns? Why has its use at Jantar Mantar sparked human rights debate

After the state of Jammu and Kashmir, the use of pellet guns during the July 20 protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar has reignited debate over one of India's most controversial crowd-control weapons. Explained here.

After the Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel fired the anti-riot guns or pellet guns on July 20 to disperse the protesters at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar, the so-called non-lethal weapon hit the headlines once again. Criticised by human rights groups across the world, the pellet guns have created devastation in the state of Jammu and Kashmir, where many people were blinded. The use of these guns came under scathing attack once again after they were used on protesters, demanding the resignation of then HRD Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

If media reports are to be believed, RAF personnel fired 55 non-electric shells, 15 electric shells, 5 tear smoke grenades, and two rounds from anti-riot guns on the protesters on July 20. The DCP deployed there ordered them to use these guns.

What are pellet guns?

A pellet gun is an air gun that fires small pellets instead of a single bullet. The pellet gun, which was used in Jammu and Kashmir before 2021, was a 12-gauge pump-action shotgun, loaded with metal pellets. When fired, the pellets hit the protesters indiscriminately and caused severe damage to them.

A pellet gun is different from a conventional gun in the sense that it uses gas or compressed air to push the small pellets through the barrel instead of gunpowder. A shell is placed inside the barrel, and it contains many small metal pellets. When fired, these pellets hit the crowd, and anyone standing there may be sprayed with tiny metal pellets. Though these pellets are small, they can penetrate skin, tear soft tissue and cause devastation to eyes. It can damage many people or many parts of a person. A huge crowd, including the bystanders, may get hit. It was considered ideal for controlling a huge crowd as it contained no bullets.

UN bans use of pellet guns

Though it was called non-lethal, it was very dangerous as it could cause permanent blindness if the pellet hit the eyes, and it could even cause death if it hit vulnerable parts. Human rights groups criticised the pellet guns as their use was indiscriminate and could cause excessive damage. The UN guidance set by the HRW says in the most unambiguous terms that pellet guns should never be used for law-enforcement actions.

According to the BBC, the pellet guns were used as a crowd-control tool. However, more than 90% of those injured in one major unrest period were hurt above the waist. It set the alarm bell ringing after the eye injuries were found to be common.

आज छात्रों को बहुत बड़ी जीत मिली है।



याद रहे, प्रदर्शन में जिन छात्रों पर घातक हमले हुए - किसी का हाथ टूटा, किसी का पैर, किसी की पसली, पेलेट गन जैसे जानलेवा हथियार का इस्तेमाल किया गया, तो कई चोट खा कर critical हो गए - इन सबके सीधे ज़िम्मेदार गृह मंत्री अमित शाह हैं।



मांग साफ… pic.twitter.com/ox9WEvMty6 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 25, 2026

CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar

Talking to the Indian Express, 19-year-old Sachin Lochab said that he was trying to accept the fact that he might never regain sight in his right eye. He was admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after getting hit by a pellet gun during the Jantar Mantar demonstration. At least three people, including Lochab, were treated in hospitals for pellet gun injuries sustained during the protest march. Irshad Sheikh, who works in Gurgaon, was one of them. Taking to a social media platform, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi wrote in a post on X, "Remember, in the protest, the students who faced deadly attacks—someone's hand was broken, someone's leg, someone's rib, pellet guns like deadly weapons were used, and many were injured so severely that they became critical—these are all directly the responsibility of Home Minister Amit Shah."