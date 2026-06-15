Peace for 60 days, war over missiles later? Why Iran’s drone arsenal remains flashpoint

The US-Iran peace deal may halt the war initially for 60 days, but what after that? Tehran’s missile and drone programmes remain unresolved. Why Washington wants restrictions and why Iran refuses to compromise. Explained.

The world breathed a sigh of relief when President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that the US and Iran had agreed on the main sticking points and they would sign the peace agreement on Friday. The warring sides have agreed to a 14-point deal. However, there is no public announcement on whether the missile and drone programme of the Shiite nation has been discussed and included in the peace deal. Washington has been insisting from the beginning that Tehran must commit to ending its missile programme, dismantle all facilities and promise to never resume it again in future. Iran has rejected the demand, arguing that it is needed for its security as the main deterrence.

Iran's missile programme

According to the House of Commons Library, UK, the US has reiterated that Tehran must stop the ballistic missile programme, as Iran intends to develop a missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead. The Pentagon cited it as the "aim of the 2026 attacks and the February 2025 announcement to expand US sanctions against Iran." Rejecting it, Iran said its missiles were “not up for negotiation”. The biggest hurdle is the long-range ballistic missile programme. The US argues that it will be a direct threat to Israel, as the Shiite nation has vowed to wipe the Jewish state from the map of the world.

(Iran Refuses To Stop Missile Programme. AI-generated image. )

The Trump administration also insists on stopping the cruise missile programme of Iran. It has also said that Tehran must stop the production of one-way strike drones like Shahed. These drones are compared to Japan's Kamikaze planes used during World War II, they destroy themselves in attacking the target. The US apprehend that these may be used against Israel in any future combat. Washington believes:

Iran’s missiles and drones are a threat to Israel. It is particularly upset with Iran's programme of developing long-range missiles that may be able to hit anywhere, including targets in the US.

US-Iran divergent views

The Trump administration opposes the missile programme, arguing that these are not for a conventional war and give Tehran an edge over Israel.

After the Shiite regime agreed to halt its nuclear programme and put its stockpile of enriched uranium under the IAEA monitoring, the Trump administration says that the nuclear restriction alone is not enough to deter it.

(Iranian missile programme may derail US-Iran peace deal. AI-generated infographic.)

On the other hand, Iran has rejected all allegations of the US. It argues that

It has the right to develop missiles and drones as a deterrence to stronger and much more powerful adversaries.

Tehran has also said that it needs missiles and drones more than anyone else because it has no strong air power.

Iran has said categorically that its missiles and drone programmes are non-negotiable.

Analysts believe that, as both the US and Iran are equally adamant on these issues, these have been left on the sidelines so that at least a 60-day peace takes place. However, the issue of the missile programme can not be ignored for all; it will return soon after the signing of the peace deal. It will be difficult to reach to a compromise on these issues.