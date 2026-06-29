Pakistan’s Frankenstein Problem: How terror groups used as strategic assets became threat to state

Pakistan is facing an existential crisis. Its terror strategy has created a dangerous blowback. How did groups once used as strategic assets become a major internal security challenge for Islamabad? Explained here.

After using terrorism as an integral, though unannounced, part of its foreign policy, Pakistan is at the receiving end of its own creation. The Islamic nation is fighting a battle that is getting out of its control, much to the chagrin of the policymakers. It appears to be trapped by the terrorist organisations; it has raised, armed, trained, and funded them to use as strategic assets against India and Afghanistan. The situation is grim and disappointing as Pakistan has suffered heavily, with hundreds of its soldiers, police personnel, and civilians killed. These wounds were opened once again when Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a breakaway faction of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, attacked the regional headquarters of the Rangers on Saturday night. The Pakistan Army hit back and raided the hideouts of the terrorist outfits in the areas bordering Afghanistan, killing 29 people, including civilians.

Pakistan's terrorism crisis

What are the reasons for the situation? Why and how is Pakistan facing its existential crisis? How is it being challenged by its own Frankenstein?

Islamabad, its deep state, and its security establishment have considered the terrorist groups as assets and used them as tools to destabilise India and Afghanistan.

Consequently, these jihadi elements gained space, experience, and expanded their networks. They were accepted not only by the establishment, but also by the masses.

Pakistan came under heat when some of these groups became more ambitious and disillusioned with the state; they broke off from their promoters and began to assert themselves.

The biggest challenge came from the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, which aspired to replace the democratic set-up with a Sharia-based system in Pakistan.

It brazenly rejected Pakistan's constitution, military and state.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, TTP

After the Taliban stormed Afghanistan and captured power in August 2021, the TTP regained strength, regrouped itself, made alliances with like-minded groups, and started attacking the state.

The TTP and other terror groups exploited the weaknesses of the immature democracy, civil-military tension, and economic difficulties. The situation created a conducive atmosphere for the recruitment of its cadres, the creation of narratives, the spread of false propaganda, and the exploitation of public anger. It began to use:

Increasing poverty and soaring unemployment, with no affirmative action from the government.

Grievances of the backward and neglected regions.

Jihadi sentiments and assertion of Islam even by the government and the mainstream political parties.

Increasing frustration of the masses.

The weak control over the border region further complicated the problems. The situation became worse because:

The Afghanistan-Pakistan border, defined by the 2,640-kilometre-long Durand Line, runs through hilly terrain with tribal networks and limited state presence.

This was the reason why the terrorist outfits continued to survive and reorganise even after military campaigns like Operation Zarb-e-Azb.

Consequently, the militants have flourished in the border areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,

Balochistan, and some other parts of the border regions.

Pakistan militant groups