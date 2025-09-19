Pakistan-Saudi Defence Pact: Will Riyadh give US arms to Islamabad in India-Pakistan war? How can it help Muslim brother?

How can Riyadh help its Muslim brethren in case of an India-Pakistan war? Will it invoke the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Defence Pact to supply the US-made weapons to Islamabad? Know in detail the ways it can help Pakistan.

Reacting to the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence agreement, the Indian government said that it was aware of the development. It also indicated that Riyadh kept it informed while negotiating with Islamabad. It can be assumed that New Delhi is apparently not upset with its close business partner making defence pact with its arch-rival, with which it clashed as recently as a few weeks back. Experts believe that in the event of a military clash between the two estranged neighbors, Saudi Arabia is unlikely to directly participate. However, it can take an active role and assist Islamabad in many ways without sending its troops.

Can Saudi Arabia give Pakistan US-made weapons?

Though China has become the source of almost 80 per cent of Pakistan's military hardware, the US-made weapons are still more attractive for their striking capabilities. Secondly, Pakistan has been dependent on the US for arms and ammunition since its birth, as India has been dependent on Russia. Saudi Arabia can buy weapons of Pakistan's choice from the US and supply them to Pakistan. Secondly, it can also supply the Islamic nation with weapons from its own arsenal.

Riyadh is the biggest buyer of the US-made weapons. After a meeting with US President Donald Trump in May, Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman announced to buy the US-made weapons or invest in its arms industry in five years. Logically, Riyadh gives some of these weapons to Pakistan, with which it has signed a defence deal that says that "any aggression against either country shall be considered an aggression against both."

Can Saudi Arabia give intelligence input to Pakistan?

Secondly, Saudi Arabia can supply crude oil to its Islamic brethren on credit or a deferred payment mode. It can also give it the much-needed fuel at a discount.

Riyadh can also help Pakistan by giving it the much-needed intelligence input gathered by the satellites of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries. China set an example in the recent India-Pakistan military clash by supplying Islamabad with real-time and live images of the movement of India's military assets. It has been reported that, based on these inputs, the Pakistan Air Force shot down five Indian Air Force fighter jets.

Will OIC back Pakistan?

Being an important member of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Riyadh can help Pakistan get the support of the Muslim countries, or the Ummah. Even if half of the 57-member Islamic bloc countries back Islamabad, it may give a severe diplomatic blow to New Delhi.

(Saudi Arabia is an important member of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.)

Will Saudi Arabia block Arabian Sea, Gulf regions?

Riyadh can also help Islamabad in any possible India-Pakistan war by blocking the Gulf of Aden, the Persian Gulf, and parts of the Arabian Sea, stopping the movement of Indian ships, and cutting its supply line.

Though India has reacted cautiously to the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defence deal, it cannot remain in oblivion and continue to count on the petrodollars. It will have to make a decision—the sooner, the better.

