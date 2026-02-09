Pakistan's sectarian time bomb: ISKP, Shia Bloodbath, ISI and army's role, how can they harm India?

The attack carried out by the Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP) on a Shia mosque in Islamabad exposes Pakistan’s sectarian violence and the dangerous role of terror networks backed by the deep state. Can it hit India also? Details here.

Has sectarian strife in Pakistan reached the point of no return and gone beyond the limit of government control? Are the different sects of Islam fighting an unending war and dividing the country that was carved out of India in the name of Islam? Why are the government and the Pakistan Army helplessly watching the bloodbath? These questions have left the socio-economic analysts and geopolitical experts scratching their heads in utter confusion and bewilderment. The police and the security agencies have arrested four people on suspicion of facilitating an attack on a mosque in Islamabad, where at least 30 people were killed, and scores of others were injured. The Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP) claimed to have carried out the suicide attack. The Shiite mosque was targeted when hundreds of devotees were offering the weekly Friday prayer.

Islamic State Khorasan Province or ISKP

The place and time of the attack were chosen to cause the maximum damage, and the Shiite Muslims were the target of the mayhem. With an estimated population of 4 crore, Shia Muslims in Pakistan constitute an estimated 15% of the total estimated population of 24 crore. The Shia sect in Pakistan includes various ethnic groups, such as the Hazaras and the Turi tribe in the Kurram district. Though they are scattered across the country, the main urban centres include Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Multan, Jhang, and Sargodha.

(ISKP operative in Pakistan.)

As the Shia-Sunni struggle is spread across the Muslim Umma, or the Islamic world, Pakistan is not an exception, where they have been at the receiving end of sectarian hatred and violence since the birth of the Islamic country. However, the internecine feud worsened and became more lethal with the arrival of the ISKP, a branch of the Islamic State (IS). The Islamic State is based on the philosophy that is a cocktail of Salafism, Salafi jihadism, Islamic fundamentalism, Wahhabism, Qutbism, and other Islamic doctrines. Islamic State ideologues rarely uphold adherence to Islamic scholarship and law manuals for reference; they prefer to derive rulings based on self-interpretation of the Quran, hadith, and Muslim traditions. They even reject the main philosophy of the Sunni sect, forget about the Shiites.

Pakistan sectarian violence

The ISKP's hatred against the Shiite Muslims can be easily understood in an interview given by its first 'wali,' Hafiz Saeed Khan, in 2016. He said, "Wilayat Khurasan has great importance to Islam and the Muslims. It had once been under the authority of the Muslims, along with the regions surrounding it. Afterwards, the secularist and Rafidi [rejectionists, Shia] murtaddin [apostates] conquered some of these regions, and the cow-worshipping Hindus and atheist Chinese conquered other nearby regions, as is the case in parts of Kashmir and Turkistan. So the Wilayah, by Allah’s permission, is a gate to re-conquering all these regions until they are ruled once more by Allah’s law, and so the territory of the blessed Khilafah [caliphate] is expanded."

(ISKP has taken strong position in Pakistan.)

The philosophy can further be understood by the fact that the Khorasan region was first established under the Persian Sasanian Empire and expanded under the Umayyad Caliphate. It refers to Greater Khorasan, a historical eastern region of the Iranian Plateau between Western and Central Asia. The modern-day Khorasan region includes northeastern Iran, most of Afghanistan, and the southern areas of Central Asia.

ISKP terror network

This makes the agenda of the ISKP clear. Established in 2012, the ISKP made its presence felt in August 2017, when it attacked villages inhabited by the Shia Hazara minority in northern Afghanistan. They swooped down upon Sar-e Pol province and simply slaughtered scores of Hazara men, women, and children. The ISKP carried out a suicide bombing on August 17, 2019, when they targeted a wedding hall in Kabul, killing at least 92 people and injuring 140 others. The terrorist outfit took responsibility and said that the attack targeted the Shiites.

Though the Taliban and the ISKP fight against each other, they have also cooperated in the war against NATO in Afghanistan. They jointly launched a major attack against some Hazara minority villages in northern Afghanistan in August 2019. The two outfits are against each other also because they believe in diametrically opposite shades and interpretations of Islam. They both consider the other followers of Islam as non-Muslims and want to kill them. However, they have different opinions about the Islamic governance that may be established after the annihilation of these Muslims. The ISKP are more fanatic, and they want to establish the Islam of their own interpretation.

Pakistan Army, ISI and ISKP

If reports are to be believed, the deep state of Pakistan, the Pakistan Army, and its intelligence wing, the ISI, have deep-rooted relations with the ISKP. The ISI has used the ISKP as its tool to further its anti-India rhetoric. The Indian Council of World Affairs has said in its report, "In June 2024, the Al-Aza’im Foundation published the 36th issue of Islamic State Khorasan Province's (ISKP) English magazine, 'Voice of Khorasan.' It slams the Afghan Taliban for engaging with “unbeliever” states like India, China, and Russia, and allegedly abandoning the implementation of Shari’a in Afghanistan. " Its nefarious designs against India became more evident when it said in a statement, "O Indian infidel kings! Be ready to face Mahmud Ghaznawi again."

The anti-India approach of the ISKP became unambiguously clear when the 36th issue of the Voice of Khurasan hinted that Pakistan might not just be using ISKP as a check on the Afghan Taliban and the TTP but also for continuing its agenda of sponsoring terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of India. However, it was not the first time that the Islamic State has threatened India. It issued video messages and published articles attacking India many times in the past.

How can ISKP threaten India?

According to a UN Security Council report published in July 2023, India is a peripheral country where groups like ISKP and Al-Qaeda are planning to increase their operations. This report should be seen with earlier reports of ISI’s attempts to shift many ISKP cadres to the Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir to increase their disruptions in Jammu and Kashmir. All of these point towards the potential of ISKP’s disruption level, with its deep links in Pakistan.

Though ISKP regularly threatens India, it has not been able to attack there yet. However, with Pakistan assisting it and the present Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir's madrasa and jihadi background, it is likely to assert itself more vigorously. At a time when it is under continuous pressure of the Taliban in Afghanistan and is losing ground there, it is obvious for the terrorist outfit to focus on Jammu and Kashmir. The state comes under the so-called Khorasan province, and the Islam being practiced there bears the imprints of Sufism and, to some extent, Buddhism. This is completely unacceptable for the followers of the ISKP ideology. Now, they may get the support of the Pakistan Army and the ISI. This may be an ideal condition for them to shift their focus to India.

The Centre for Strategic and Islamic Studies (CSIS) has said in its report, "Meanwhile, the threat from ISKP will persist. It will maintain its transnational network and ability to inspire plots. It will keep its foothold in South Asia. The group sets itself apart in the crowded militant landscape in the region with its willingness to target indiscriminately, even attacking girls at school and a maternity ward." It said further, "And it has consistently been able to adapt to pressure and re-emerge as a threat. In its current state, despite some setbacks in Afghanistan, ISKP remains one of the Islamic State’s largest and most dangerous affiliates."