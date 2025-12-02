Pakistan's political crisis: Is it Army vs Imran Khan's PTI? Will Adiala Jail showdown widen civil–military conflict?

PTI defies Section 144 to protest outside Adiala jail amid rumours over Imran Khan’s health, pushing Pakistan deeper into political turmoil and civil–military tensions.

Tensions have escalated to a new height in Pakistan with a serious political crisis engulfing the South Asian nation. Notwithstanding the imposition of Article 144, banning the gathering of more than five people near the Adiala jail, the main opposition party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), has organized a massive protest there. The Imran Khan-led party has demanded that the authorities reveal the whereabouts of the leader, who has been languishing in jail since August 2023, and give the details of his health. The PTI has decided to take to the streets as the rumours of the death of Pakistan's former Prime Minister have gone viral on social media platforms. With the two sides coming to blows, Pakistan is most likely to get mired in a deep political crisis and political slugfest. It has also raised the question of what is next for the Muslim-dominated country, which is witnessing a civil-military conflict and a deep economic crisis.

PTI protest

Deputy Commissioner Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema issued an order placing Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (Punjab Amendment) Act, 2024, in effect for three days, from December 1 to 3. The directive, dated December 1, notes an "imminent threat within the limits of District Rawalpindi" and says the restrictions aim to maintain "public safety, security, peace, and tranquillity." In what may be called an attempt to take on the authorities head-on and challenge them, PTI leader Asad Qaiser announced that opposition lawmakers from both houses of parliament would gather outside the IHC before marching to Adiala jail.

Pakistan political crisis

Earlier last week, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Khan Afridi staged a sit-in outside Adiala jail after being denied a meeting with Khan for the eighth time. Khan's family members have also been barred from visiting him for several weeks. His sisters accused the police of dragging them by their hair. The authorities at Rawalpindi's Adiala jail said that the PTI founder had not been transferred from prison and remains "in good health."

Imran Khan health rumours

Analysts believe that the PTI's demonstration may appear as a protest for the details of the jailed leader's health; its intention is much deeper and more ambitious. As the former prime minister has been in jail for more than two years, serving a fourteen-year jail term, and most of the second-rung leaders have either been silenced or marginalized, the PTI is facing an existential threat. Once a darling of the Pakistan Army, Imran Khan fell out with the establishment when he tried to assert himself. When the elected government tried to re-establish its authority and take important decisions like the appointment of the head of the ISI, the Pakistan Army struck back. After a clash with Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir, a no-confidence motion was moved in the National Assembly, and the Imran Khan government was removed.

Pakistan civil-military tensions

The clash with the Pakistan Army and Asim Munir increased to a new height when the PTI held a demonstration at the General Headquarters and some of its members attacked it. Besides a ruthless crackdown on the protesters, the government targeted the PTI and its leaders, including Imran Khan. The former prime minister was arrested, allegedly tortured, put on trial and awarded a sentence of 14 years in jail. He has been incarcerated in Adiala Jail since August 2023.

After remaining on the sidelines for quite some time, the PTI seems to have decided to take the initiative and go to the streets to challenge the ruling party, the government, as well as the army. The cricketer-turned politician, who has been a hero of the masses for his sporting talent, winning the Cricket World Cup and bringing honour to the country, can be the fulcrum for reaching out to the masses and consolidating them. The demonstration to be held in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi may be the beginning of the movement to revive the PTI.