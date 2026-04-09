Pakistan’s peacemaker role questioned amid Lebanon confusion; Did US push ceasefire to reopen Strait of Hormuz?

Pakistan's role as a neutral mediator has come under fire ever since the US-Iran ceasefire began on Wednesday. Iran has questioned the credibility of the agreement after Israel launched large scale attacks on Lebanon claiming it was never a part of the ceasefire.

Pakistan has played a decisive role in making a ceasefire in the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war possible for which it is constantly thumping its chest. More so, for bringing together stark enemies like USA and Iran on negotiating table for a declaration of truce. However, less than 24 hours of the ceasefire, Iran questioned the authenticity of the agreement.

After Israel carried out large-scale strikes in Lebanon, Iran warned Washington and Tel Aviv that if strikes on Lebanon, its ally, do not stop it would disrupt the route of ships through the Strait of Hormuz. What created tensions was the confusion whether Lebanon was part of the ceasefire or not.

And now Pakistan, the mediator of the talks, has been facing heat over its role and has now come at the centre of the controversy.

US-Israel stance

The US and Israel have maintained that Lebanon was never part of the ceasefire deal. On the other hand, Iran believed it was. When Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the ceasefire between the US and Iran on Wednesday, he categorically mentioned that it applied “everywhere”, which includes Lebanon.

“Iran and the United States, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere, including Lebanon and elsewhere, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY,” Sharif tweeted.

Meanwhile, the US has clearly stated that the ceasefire is limited to Iran and does not include any area beyond it. But Pakistan openly mentioned a ceasefire that includes a broader region. It may be that while interpreting the ceasefire agreement, Pakistan had communicated different versions of it to the two sides not clearly defining uniform points.

This has created uncertainty at a crucial time when the involved parties remained deliberately ambiguous about their commitments, breaking the expectations of a return of peace.

Fate of Strait of Hormuz remains in shadows

After continuous Israeli strikes on Lebanon, Tehran reportedly moved to block the strategic Strait of Hormuz once again due to Israel's intensified offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon, according to Iranian state media Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), which US President Trump says was “not included” as part of the ceasefire deal.

As reported by IRNA, Iran has halted the passage of oil tankers through the strategic waterway following Israeli strikes on Lebanon, raising fresh concerns over global energy supply routes. Despite the ceasefire agreement announced by Trump on Tuesday, Israel has continued its military operations in Lebanon.

Pakistan’s mediation or US’ game?

While Pakistan was making his image as a peacemaker, the Washington prodded Islamabad to broker a peace deal for a temporary ceasefire with Iran, a Financial Times report said. The report has sparked concerns regarding Pakistan’s diplomatic independence, indicating it acted less as a neutral mediator and more as a channel for US interests, even as President Donald Trump raised threats against Tehran. The report also says that Washington had been urging Pakistan for weeks to convince Iran to agree to a halt in fighting and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.