Pakistan’s peacemaker dream shatters? Why Islamabad lost credit as US-Iran Peace Talks shifted to Oman

Pakistan hoped to emerge as a US-Iran peace mediator, but Oman took the lead. Why did Islamabad lose diplomatic credit despite hosting early talks?

Has Pakistan's dream of refurbishing its image from a terrorist state to a mediator for peace been dashed? Has Islamabad failed miserably in its diplomatic offensive? Did Islamabad get anything for painstakingly hosting the US-Iran peace talks? What went wrong that Pakistan stands empty-handed today? These questions surfaced after the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the peace treaty was signed. Washington and Tehran have agreed to bury the hatchet after 100 days of internecine war that caused devastation and economic woes for the whole world. Iran has agreed to lift the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, and the US has removed the blockade of the Iranian ports along the waterway.

Pakistan US-Iran Peace Talks

But what did Pakistan get? Analysts believe that Pakistan received some diplomatic visibility and gained some respect; however, it could not convert the opportunity to the best of its benefit. In a shocking disbelief for Islamabad, US President Donald Trump thanked his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin for remaining neutral during the conflict. In his address to the G-7 Summit at the French city of Evian-les-Bains, he said, "They could have sent in an oil ship with six destroyers alongside it, on each side. They didn’t do that. President Xi helped me. He tried to help, and I think he probably helped get it solved." He claimed Beijing avoided sending heavy weaponry or naval escorts, preventing escalation.

Pakistan's mediator role

What about close ally Pakistan? Donald Trump did not take the name of Islamabad, not even an oblique reference. Why did it happen so? It was the US that asked Islamabad to host the peace talks and facilitate them by holding parleys. A delegation of US diplomats under the leadership of Vice President JD Vance went to Islamabad, and Tehran also sent a delegation under its Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Nothing concrete materialised due to the intransigent approach of both countries. However, at least the ice melted.

Pakistan's diplomatic failure

Analysts believe the main problem was the lack of trust in Pakistan. Neither the US nor Iran believed it, as they doubted Pakistan's neutrality and intention. When the US attacked the Iranian nuclear installation site in 2025, its B2 bomber flew over Pakistan, with full knowledge and permission of Islamabad. During the current conflict, it was also believed that Pakistan had agreed to allow the Pentagon to use its airspace for attacking Iran.

On the other hand, Islamabad claimed proximity to Tehran for being a Muslim nation and a part of the Ummah or the Muslim World. Islamabad also accepted the US request of sending its troops to the Gaza Strip under the 20-point Gaza Peace Plan, floated by Donald Trump. Though Pakistan explained that its troops would not be deployed in disarming the Hamas fighters, it sent wrong signals to the Muslim countries. Iran was particularly angry because it backs, arms and funds the Palestinian militant outfit.

Omani peace talks

Due to the lack of trust, Pakistan was relegated to the backstage, and Oman was roped in. Muscat proved itself the perfect peacemaker because of its more neutral stand. While Pakistan carries the baggage of close relationships with the Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, it has defence ties with the Pentagon, also making it unsuitable for a neutral host. On the other hand, Oman remained neutral; earlier, it also played the role of a mediator in the backchannel talks between Israel and Hamas. Donald Trump reposed faith in Muscat, and it did not disappoint him.