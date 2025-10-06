Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

October 2025 OTT Releases: War 2, Lokah Chapter 1, The Game, more on Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar

Pakistan's Pasni Port offer to US: Strategic shift to counter China, challenge India in Indian Ocean?

Lawyer tries to throw object at CJI BR Gavai during SC proceedings, shouts ‘Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge’

Supermoon 2025 Tonight: When and where to watch the brightest full moon of the year

Little Pepe Price Prediction: Here’s How Rich You Could Get if LILPEPE Repeats Solana’s (SOL) 2021 Bull Surge

Ozak AI Presale Becomes One of 2025’s Most Talked-About Opportunities

How to use an NPS Calculator to plan your retirement savings?

Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Looks Promising in Q4 2025, But Little Pepe's (LILPEPE) Layer-2 Tech Keeps it Ahead

Former West Indies World Cup winner Bernard Julien passes away at 75

Bihar Election 2025 Date Announcement Today: Check when, where and how to watch EC press conference

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
October 2025 OTT Releases: War 2, Lokah Chapter 1, The Game, more on Netflix, Prime Video, Jio Hotstar

October 2025 OTT Releases: War 2, Lokah Chapter 1, The Game, more on Netflix,

Pakistan's Pasni Port offer to US: Strategic shift to counter China, challenge India in Indian Ocean?

Pakistan's Pasni Port offer to US: Strategic shift to challenge India, China?

Supermoon 2025 Tonight: When and where to watch the brightest full moon of the year

Supermoon 2025 Tonight: When and where to watch the brightest full moon

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeExplainer

EXPLAINER

Pakistan's Pasni Port offer to US: Strategic shift to counter China, challenge India in Indian Ocean?

Reports reveal Pakistan's proposal to let the US develop Pasni port on the Arabian Sea, potentially shifting alliances from China and impacting India amid tensions over Trump's denied mediation in May's clash. Explore the geopolitical implications.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Oct 06, 2025, 01:26 PM IST

Pakistan's Pasni Port offer to US: Strategic shift to counter China, challenge India in Indian Ocean?
Pasni Port in Pakistan may pose security threat to China as well as India. (File Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    Will Pakistan jettison its all-weather friend China and become a vassal state of the US once again? Will Washington distance itself further from New Delhi and woo Islamabad? Is it the unexpected fallout of India's denial of Donald Trump's role in stopping the four-day India-Pakistan military conflict taking place in May? New Delhi must be rattled by the fact that Islamabad has offered its fishing town of Pasni, situated on the Arabian Sea, to the US. 

    Pasni port to change Indian Ocean security dynamics?

    According to a reports published in the 'Financial Times', advisors to Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, have approached the Trump administration with an offer of allowing it to develop the small and nondescript fishing town into a port, which may give it a foothold in the Indian Ocean, considered to be one of the most sensitive areas from geostrategic point of view. This is the area where China is spreading its security net by taking ports of Pakistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, and Seychelles under its control. Situated only 112km from Iran, 161km from Gwadar Port and 330 km from Chabahar, a port under the US control may change the geopolitical scenario and security dynamics of the Indian Ocean Rim. It may disturb not only China but also India. 

    (Gwadar Port in Balochistan, Pakistan)

    How did Pakistan woo Donald Trump?

    It is believed that the issue was raised when Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and army chief Munir met Donald Trump in the White House last month, when the had gone to attend the UNGA annual meeting. Field Marshal Munir was ridiculed by his country for showing a box containing samples of the rare earth minerals to Trump. However, it was a part of a big Pakistan strategy of wooing the US. It came after Islamabad had joined a Trump-backed cryptocurrency venture, deepened cooperation in Afghanistan by handing over an Islamic State operative, backed Washington's plan to recapture Bagram air base, offered rare earth minerals in Balochistan, nominated Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize and backed his Gaza Peace Plan. 

    Fallout of India-Pakistan clash?

    All these steps to appease Washington and cater to the inflated ego of its Nobel Prize-obsessed president were taken after New Delhi denied that Trump had mediated the India-Pakistan ceasefire in May and brought the military clashes to an end. The US president returned the favour by heaping lavish praise on Sharif and Munir, calling them 'wonderful people', thanking them for his 20-point peace plan in Gaza and announcing the Balochistan Liberation Army and its affiliate Majeed Brigade as a foreign-based terrorist organization. 

    Pakistan to counter-balance China?

    'Financial Times' has reported that according to the blueprint of the project given by Pakistan, "Pasni’s proximity to Iran and Central Asia enhances US options for trade and security . . . Engagement at Pasni would counterbalance Gwadar . . . and expand US influence in the Arabian Sea and Central Asia." It can counter-balance the Gwadar Port, being developed by China under its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Beijing has already invested the whopping amount of $65 billion in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and other projects. 

    (Chabahar Port in Iran)

    Will Pasni Port be security threat to India?

    A US-controlled port in the vicinity of India, particularly in the Indian Ocean, may pose a security threat to India. It has come at a time when the India-US relations have hit rock rock-bottom over the issues of tariffs, Russian oil and Trump's alleged role in mediation. Pasni gains more significance in the wake of Sheikh Hasina's allegation that she was removed from power after she had refused to hand over Saint Martin's Island to Washington. 

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Zubeen Garg's last film Roi Roi Binale will be first Assamese musical, late singer wrote story, sang songs, will release in cinemas on..
    Zubeen Garg's last film Roi Roi Binale will be first Assamese musical
    Ajit Agarkar refuses to reveal Rohit Sharma’s reaction after being removed as India’s ODI captain ahead of Australia series
    Ajit Agarkar refuses to reveal Rohit Sharma’s reaction after being removed as In
    Pakistan minister's SHOCKING claim against India: 'Would be buried under...'
    Pakistan minister's SHOCKING claim against India: 'Would be buried under...'
    Odisha’s Bali Jatra to make historic debut in British Parliament
    Odisha’s Bali Jatra to make historic debut in British Parliament
    UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to make first visit to India, set to meet PM Modi on...; What's on agenda?
    UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to make first visit to India, set to meet PM Modi
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
    Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
    Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
    Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
    Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
    Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
    Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
    Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
    From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
    From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE