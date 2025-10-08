Pakistan's new terror strategy against India revealed! ISI planning alliance with ISKP to target Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan’s ISI is reportedly planning to collaborate with Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) to expand terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

After its terror machine, The Resistance Front (TRF) was exposed in the Pahalgam attack, Pakistan is mulling the idea of collaborating with Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir. With the intention of aiding and abetting the ISKP in wreaking havoc in the state, Pakistan's intelligence agency the ISI is getting ready. In what may be called a direct threat to India, ISKP's propaganda magazine 'Yalgaar' published an article giving the chilling details on the expansion of ISKP operations into Kashmir.

ISI-ISKP-LeT alliance against India?

The article hints at the unholy alliance between Pakistan's deep state and the terror outfit. It is aimed at "a calculated attempt to internationalise the Kashmir front under a terror umbrella managed by ISI." In a startling revelation, a photograph showing ISKP coordinator Mir Shafiq Mengal handing over a pistol to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Rana Mohammad Ashfaq emerged. It may be a symbolic gesture, but it confirms a formal alliance between the two terror groups.

(Pakistan-backed terrorists active in Jammu and Kashmir.)

Will ISI send ISKP terrorists to Jammu and Kashmir?

If reports are to be believed, the new alliance aims to fight the Baloch nationalists and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Pakistan as well as Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. Thus, a hybrid warfare merging jihadist and sectarian outfits is set to emerge under the direct supervision and assistance of the ISI.

ISI-ISKP unholy alliance

Mir Shafiq Mengal, son of former Balochistan Chief Minister Nasir Mengal, has been openly working for the ISI since 2010. Though he has commanded a private death squad targeting Baloch nationalists, he is an asset of the Pakistan intelligence agency. He also serves as the key facilitator of ISKP in Mastung and Khuzdar. These are the places where the ISI helped them set up terror camps in 2018. These camps have flourished over time and now the ISI wants to send the fighters from these camps to Jammu and Kashmir.

On the other hand, Rana Mohammad Ashfaq, the Nazim-e-Ala of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), commands the group's nationwide expansion. The LeT has set up indoctrination hubs and coordinated with other militant networks. Both outfits are working in tandem under ISI’s command. This coordination is most likely to be tested in Jammu and Kashmir, reports suggest.