Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Pakistan's new terror strategy against India revealed! ISI planning alliance with ISKP to target Jammu and Kashmir

IPL franchise makes massive Rs 58 crore salary offer to Pat Cummins, Travis Head; Australian duo asked to quit....

THIS gulf nation brings major changes under new civil services law, offers Rs 292000 annual marriage allowance, 150% performance raise, it is...

Good news for Mumbaikars! PM Modi inaugurates final phase of Mumbai Metro Aqua Line-3, connects major stations like...; check routes, timings, costs

India vs South Africa Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch IND-W vs SA-W live on TV and online?

DGCA slaps Rs 2000000 fine on IndiGo over pilot training compliance issue; here's what happened

Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan name their baby girl Sipaara Khan; here's what it means

Tata Trusts boardroom battle explained: Ratan Tata's half-brother Noel Tata fights Mehli Mistry to control Tata Group

Filmfare Awards 2025 winners list: This small film bags most technical awards; not Laapataa Ladies, Stree 2, Shaitaan, Munjya

PM Modi's BIG statement on P Chidambaram's 26/11 remarks: 'Kaun tha woh jisne...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Pakistan's new terror strategy against India revealed! ISI planning alliance with ISKP to target Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan stands exposed! ISI planning alliance with ISKP to target Jammu-Kashmir

IPL franchise makes massive Rs 58 crore salary offer to Pat Cummins, Travis Head; Australian duo asked to quit....

IPL franchise makes massive Rs 58 crore salary offer to Pat Cummins, Travis Head

THIS gulf nation brings major changes under new civil services law, offers Rs 292000 annual marriage allowance, 150% performance raise, it is...

THIS gulf nation brings major changes under new civil services law, offers...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeExplainer

EXPLAINER

Pakistan's new terror strategy against India revealed! ISI planning alliance with ISKP to target Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan’s ISI is reportedly planning to collaborate with Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) to expand terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 07:26 PM IST

Pakistan's new terror strategy against India revealed! ISI planning alliance with ISKP to target Jammu and Kashmir
Pakistani terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. (Representative Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

After its terror machine, The Resistance Front (TRF) was exposed in the Pahalgam attack, Pakistan is mulling the idea of collaborating with Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir. With the intention of aiding and abetting the ISKP in wreaking havoc in the state, Pakistan's intelligence agency the ISI is getting ready. In what may be called a direct threat to India, ISKP's propaganda magazine 'Yalgaar' published an article giving the chilling details on the expansion of ISKP operations into Kashmir. 

ISI-ISKP-LeT alliance against India?

The article hints at the unholy alliance between Pakistan's deep state and the terror outfit. It is aimed at "a calculated attempt to internationalise the Kashmir front under a terror umbrella managed by ISI." In a startling revelation, a photograph showing ISKP coordinator Mir Shafiq Mengal handing over a pistol to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Rana Mohammad Ashfaq emerged. It may be a symbolic gesture, but it confirms a formal alliance between the two terror groups.

(Pakistan-backed terrorists active in Jammu and Kashmir.)

Will ISI send ISKP terrorists to Jammu and Kashmir?

If reports are to be believed, the new alliance aims to fight the Baloch nationalists and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Pakistan as well as Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. Thus, a hybrid warfare merging jihadist and sectarian outfits is set to emerge under the direct supervision and assistance of the ISI. 

ISI-ISKP unholy alliance

Mir Shafiq Mengal, son of former Balochistan Chief Minister Nasir Mengal, has been openly working for the ISI since 2010. Though he has commanded a private death squad targeting Baloch nationalists, he is an asset of the Pakistan intelligence agency. He also serves as the key facilitator of ISKP in Mastung and Khuzdar. These are the places where the ISI helped them set up terror camps in 2018. These camps have flourished over time and now the ISI wants to send the fighters from these camps to Jammu and Kashmir.

On the other hand, Rana Mohammad Ashfaq, the Nazim-e-Ala of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), commands the group's nationwide expansion. The LeT has set up indoctrination hubs and coordinated with other militant networks. Both outfits are working in tandem under ISI’s command. This coordination is most likely to be tested in Jammu and Kashmir, reports suggest. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Switching to Zoho Mail from Gmail? Here's a quick step-by-step guide to transfer your data and more
Switching to Zoho Mail from Gmail? Here's a quick step-by-step guide to...
PhonePe simplifies subscription payments, partners with RuPay, JioHotstar to avoid failures, know how
PhonePe simplifies subscription payments, partners with RuPay, JioHotstar to avo
Rise and Fall: Aly Goni slams Akriti Negi for showing middle finger to Arjun Bijlani, says 'it exposes your...'
Rise and Fall: Aly slams Akriti for showing middle finger to Arjun
Watch: Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal recreate hilarious Bollywood scene, fans can’t stop laughing
Watch: Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal recreate hilarious Bollywood scene
Filmfare Awards 2025 winners list: This small film bags most technical awards; not Laapataa Ladies, Stree 2, Shaitaan, Munjya
Filmfare Awards 2025 winners list: This small film bags most technical awards
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE