Pakistan's new terror strategy against India revealed! ISI planning alliance with ISKP to target Jammu and Kashmir
IPL franchise makes massive Rs 58 crore salary offer to Pat Cummins, Travis Head; Australian duo asked to quit....
THIS gulf nation brings major changes under new civil services law, offers Rs 292000 annual marriage allowance, 150% performance raise, it is...
Good news for Mumbaikars! PM Modi inaugurates final phase of Mumbai Metro Aqua Line-3, connects major stations like...; check routes, timings, costs
India vs South Africa Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch IND-W vs SA-W live on TV and online?
DGCA slaps Rs 2000000 fine on IndiGo over pilot training compliance issue; here's what happened
Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan name their baby girl Sipaara Khan; here's what it means
Tata Trusts boardroom battle explained: Ratan Tata's half-brother Noel Tata fights Mehli Mistry to control Tata Group
Filmfare Awards 2025 winners list: This small film bags most technical awards; not Laapataa Ladies, Stree 2, Shaitaan, Munjya
PM Modi's BIG statement on P Chidambaram's 26/11 remarks: 'Kaun tha woh jisne...'
EXPLAINER
Pakistan’s ISI is reportedly planning to collaborate with Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) to expand terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir.
After its terror machine, The Resistance Front (TRF) was exposed in the Pahalgam attack, Pakistan is mulling the idea of collaborating with Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir. With the intention of aiding and abetting the ISKP in wreaking havoc in the state, Pakistan's intelligence agency the ISI is getting ready. In what may be called a direct threat to India, ISKP's propaganda magazine 'Yalgaar' published an article giving the chilling details on the expansion of ISKP operations into Kashmir.
The article hints at the unholy alliance between Pakistan's deep state and the terror outfit. It is aimed at "a calculated attempt to internationalise the Kashmir front under a terror umbrella managed by ISI." In a startling revelation, a photograph showing ISKP coordinator Mir Shafiq Mengal handing over a pistol to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Rana Mohammad Ashfaq emerged. It may be a symbolic gesture, but it confirms a formal alliance between the two terror groups.
(Pakistan-backed terrorists active in Jammu and Kashmir.)
If reports are to be believed, the new alliance aims to fight the Baloch nationalists and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Pakistan as well as Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. Thus, a hybrid warfare merging jihadist and sectarian outfits is set to emerge under the direct supervision and assistance of the ISI.
Mir Shafiq Mengal, son of former Balochistan Chief Minister Nasir Mengal, has been openly working for the ISI since 2010. Though he has commanded a private death squad targeting Baloch nationalists, he is an asset of the Pakistan intelligence agency. He also serves as the key facilitator of ISKP in Mastung and Khuzdar. These are the places where the ISI helped them set up terror camps in 2018. These camps have flourished over time and now the ISI wants to send the fighters from these camps to Jammu and Kashmir.
On the other hand, Rana Mohammad Ashfaq, the Nazim-e-Ala of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), commands the group's nationwide expansion. The LeT has set up indoctrination hubs and coordinated with other militant networks. Both outfits are working in tandem under ISI’s command. This coordination is most likely to be tested in Jammu and Kashmir, reports suggest.