Pakistan's air power vs Taliban's limitations: Who holds advantage in escalating conflict?

After Pakistan Air Force fighter jets bombed the alleged hideouts of terrorist groups, killing dozens of people, including women and children, Afghanistan reacted sharply. An angry Taliban administration spokesperson said that the Pakistan jets had "hit a religious school and residential homes" in the border provinces of Nangarhar and Paktika. He also said that the attack "resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries, including women and children."

Condemning the attack, the Afghan Defence Ministry said in a statement that the attack was "a breach of international law and the principles of good neighbourliness". It also threatened an appropriate response. The statement reads, "We hold the Pakistani military responsible for targeting civilians and religious sites. We will respond to these attacks in due course with a measured and appropriate response."

The Taliban government reacted angrily after Pakistani fighter jets bombed the northwestern Bajaur and Bannu districts, killing at least 17 people. Besides, six other people are missing, feared trapped under the rubble of a damaged house. Confirming the attacks, Pakistan said it had repeatedly urged Kabul to take action to prevent armed groups from using Afghan territory to launch attacks. It also complained that the Taliban administration had failed to “undertake any substantive action”.

Earlier, Islamabad insisted that these were intelligence-based operations against terrorist camps located inside Afghanistan. It also claimed that it had targeted the hideouts of the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and its affiliate groups. The situation got more complicated after the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) claimed responsibility for a suicide attack in Kabul earlier this month. It gave truth and depth to the Pakistani accusation of harbouring terrorists and not doing enough to stop them.

However, the moot question is: how can Afghanistan counter Pakistan and stop it from attacking its territories? It has no air force, air defence system, or even surveillance system. The Afghan Army is rudimentary and so rag-tag that it could not stop the onslaught of the Taliban fighters and provided no resistance in 2021. Of course, Afghanistan has some really good and sophisticated weapons, including tanks and automatic weapon systems left by the US when they pulled out four years back. These are not enough to stop the bombing by the Pakistan Air Force.

Most of the Taliban fighters have joined the army, police, security forces, government agencies, or mainstream politics. There are no more fighters. However, it is believed that thousands of fighters from the ISKP, TTP and other outfits dot the Afghan soil. They are equipped with the most lethal weapons and are committed to their cause. They can kill and get killed for their cause. They can attack Pakistani security targets and their personnel. This is the main problem for Pakistan.

Though Pakistan has inflicted severe blows to the TTP and the ISKP time and again, it has failed to stop more attacks from these terrorist groups. Each time the PAF bombs hideouts of these groups, civilians are killed, and anger and frustration against Islamabad escalate to a new height, providing enough fodder to these groups. They go to the masses, justifying their fight, alluring more youths to their fold, and spread their wings. With every attack, the TTP gets emboldened and defiant. It will be extremely difficult for Pakistan to break this vicious chain if it does not change its strategy.