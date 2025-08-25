Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Pakistan refuses to apologise for 1971 Bangladesh genocide when Pakistan Army killed ... lakh, raped ... lakh women, details here

The ongoing and long-drawn issue of Bengali nationalism in Pakistan and the demand for a separate country took a concrete shape when the main opposition Awami League won 288 out of 300 seats in the provincial elections held in East Pakistan on December 17, 1970. Details here.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 25, 2025, 03:06 PM IST

Pakistan refuses to apologise for 1971 Bangladesh genocide when Pakistan Army killed ... lakh, raped ... lakh women, details here
Bangladeshis flee country during Pakistan Army' Operation Searchlight. (File Image)
Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar urged Bangladeshis to "clean their hearts and move ahead" when asked to apologise for the 1971 genocide committed by the Pakistan Army during the Bangladesh Liberation War. This was not the first time that Dhaka had sought an apology and Pakistan had refused to take any responsibility. 

How many people were killed in 1971 Bangladesh Genocide?

It has been alleged time and again that the Pakistan Army killed more than 30 lakh people, mostly Muslims, and its soldiers raped more than 3 lakh women, the majority of them Muslims, when the people revolted against Pakistan and demanded a separate nation for East Pakistan. Pakistan has rejected these charges. The ongoing and long-drawn issue of Bengali nationalism and demand for a separate country took a concrete shape when the main opposition, the Awami League, won 288 out of 300 seats in the provincial elections held in East Pakistan on December 17, 1970. 

(Some of the victims of 1971 Bangladesh Genocide)

What was Pakistan Army's 'Operation Searchlight'?

The Pakistan government rejected the election results and arrested Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, the leader of the rebels. The Pakistan Army launched 'Operation Searchlight' to crush the demand for a separate country on March 25, 1971, after violence targeting Urdu-speaking Biharis erupted in early March. According to Time magazine, the operation began with the killing of students at Jagannath Hall in Dhaka University, Rajarbagh Police Lines, and Pilkhana, the headquarters of East Pakistan Rifles.

Blood Telegram

London-based The Sunday Times published the first report on June 13, 1971, titled 'Genocide,' written by its West Pakistan-based journalist Anthony Mascarenhas. Addressing Richard Nixon, the US diplomat Archer K. Blood wrote in his Blood Telegram, "With support of the Pak military, non-Bengali Muslims are systematically attacking poor people's quarters and murdering Bengalis and Hindus."

(Bangladeshis revolted against Pakistan Army and its radical Islamic militias)

How many were killed?

According to the controversial Hamoodur Rahman Commission, the official Pakistani government investigation, 26,000 civilians were killed.However, it is believed in Bangladesh that 30 lakh people were killed, more than 70 lakh people were made homeless, and about one crore people were forced to take refuge in neighbouring India. Independent researchers have estimated the death toll to be between 300,000 and 500,000. The CIA and the US State Department conservatively estimated that 200,000 people were killed. 

 

(Awami League leader Sheikh Mujibur Rehman was detained after his landslide victory in assembly elections.)

How many women were raped by Pakistan Army troops?

Pakistan Army-backed radical Islamic paramilitary militias, including the Razakars, Al-Shams, and Al-Badr, were the main non-military agents of the genocide.Bangladeshis believe that between 200,000 and 400,000 women, mostly Muslims, were raped by the Pakistan Army troops during Operation Searchlight. The soldiers and razakars also kept Bengali women as sex slaves inside the Pakistani Army's camps.

The US-based organisation 'Women Under Siege Project' of the 'Women's Media Center' reported that girls as young as 8 and women as old as 75 were kept as sex slaves in Pakistan military barracks and raped multiple times daily. The United Nations and International Planned Parenthood Federation sent Australian Doctor Geoffrey Davis to Bangladesh to carry out late-term abortions on rape victims.

