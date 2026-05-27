How did Pakistan's double game backfire amid US-Iran peace talks? Did it miscalculate geopolitical gamble and try to settle scores with India?

Pakistan's balancing act collapses over US-Iran mediation, and it comes under fire as US lawmakers question its role. Its plan to settle scores with India also failed.

Has Pakistan been caught in the web of deceit spun by itself? Has its ally, the US, trapped it, used it to its own benefit? Pakistan's role in hosting the US-Iran peace talks has been under the radar from the very beginning. Analysts have pointed out that Washington has pushed Islamabad to pressure Iran into signing on the dotted line, a charge denied by both the US and Pakistan. It has also been alleged that the Islamic country wanted to exploit the situation and cement its diplomatic position in geopolitics. However, Pakistan was accused of being hypocritical and playing the double game by helping Tehran on one hand, while being cosy to Washington on the other. Its neutral position was compromised from the beginning.

Pakistan's diplomacy in controversy

The simmering discontent within the US political circle became evident after Republican Senator Lindsey Graham called Iran's role "problematic", citing Islamabad’s "animosity towards Israel". He echoed the frustration of the US politicians and accused Pakistan of “housing Iranian military aircraft” in its air bases. Taking to the social media platform X, he wrote in a post, "It has been apparent to me for quite a while that Pakistan as a mediator is more than problematic. Their animosity towards Israel is long-standing." He added, "It is undeniable that Iranian military aircraft are being housed on Pakistani air bases, and past rhetoric from the highest Pakistani officials against Israel is disturbing."

(Iran's Role In US-Iran Talks Under Radar. AI-generated infographic.)

The South Carline lawmaker and a close confidante of President Donald Trump is also upset because the South Asian Muslim country has rejected the US suggestion of signing the Abraham Accords with Israel, the infamous Jewish state. Analysts believe that after Donald Trump convinced the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan and Kazakhstan to sign the treaty in his first term of office, he wants to finish the job in his second term. However, he chose the wrong time. How can the Muslim states recognise the Jewish state after the Zionist regime of Benjamin Netanyahu killed more than 70,000 people, including 18,000 children, in the Gaza Strip?

Pakistan rejects Abraham Accords

Analysts believe that no government in Pakistan can take the risk of coming close to Israel and recognise it, come what may. It is not surprising that Pakistan has rejected the overture. It was realistic that Pakistan's Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, denied the possibility of signing any agreement with Israel. Arguing that it clashes with Pakistan’s "fundamental ideologies", he said, "How can you sit with people whose word cannot be trusted for even a single day?" When asked whether Islamabad would sign the Abraham Accords, he told Samaa TV, "personally, I don’t think we should join any such accord which clashes with our fundamental ideologies."

However, the Trump administration and the people close to Donald Trump failed to understand Islamabad's position. Lindsay Graham said, "As to the defence minister’s comments about the Abraham Accords, saying that Pakistan would never join because they don’t trust Israel: The clip may be a year old, but I fear the sentiment is fresh." He added, "In that regard, Pakistan must give an answer now to President Trump’s call to join the Abraham Accords."

Pakistan's motives under scanner

Islamabad's motives for hosting the peace talks have been under the scanner from day one. Unfortunately, it has received flak from both sides as the two countries have accused it of playing a foul game. Not only some of the US lawmakers like Lindsay Graham and some of the Trump administration mandarins, but also Iranian analysts have expressed serious doubts about Pakistan's impartiality. Thy have cited as reasons Islamabad's broader geopolitical alignments and its outright refusal to join the Abraham Accords.

Analysts also believe that Pakistan is utilising this diplomatic opportunity to enhance its global standing and pivot back into a crucial interlocutor role for Washington, particularly following shifts in Washington-New Delhi geopolitical dynamics. They believe that Islamabad wants to come closer to Donald Trump, who, due to his mercurial temperament, took one step after the other to push India away. Some US lawmakers and state department hawks have gone to the extent of accusing Trump of damaging the US's geopolitical interests and compromising its global position by pushing New Delhi towards China and Russia by imposing unrealistic and punishing tariffs. The US president also accused Delhi of financing Moscow's war machine by buying its discounted crude oil and took a hard stand on the bilateral trade agreement.

Pakistan's India plan fails

Analysts believe Pakistan tried to exploit this situation and become a close partner to the US and settle its score over its arch-rival India. However, it bit more than it could chew. Worse, its double game and hypocrisy were exposed. It is at the receiving end of the hatred from both the US and Iran, and no one loves it. It moved boomeranged on it, and Islamabad is on the ground, licking its wound.