Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba training terrorists in AI? Intelligence flags alarming use of AI for terror

How can artificial intelligence (AI) be used to unleash terrorism? Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) is allegedly training its members to use artificial intelligence. It has raised fresh concerns over the misuse of emerging technologies in terror attacks.

The makers of artificial intelligence, including those of the generative artificial intelligence chatbots, were warned of the misuse of the technology. Pakistan, where IT means "international terrorism" and not "information technology", has set the example for the wrong reason once again. If reports are to be believed, Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba is training its cadre on how to use AI to unleash terror on unsuspecting peace-loving people. In a video, traced by Indian intelligence agencies, LeT commander Rana Mohammad Ashfaq can be seen speaking about how AI should be used in terrorist operations.

Lashkar-e-Taiba

The man considered one of India's most-wanted terrorists, purportedly says in the video, "The enemy is far ahead in terms of technology, therefore the 'mujahideen' must also learn to adopt and use modern tech." The Hafiz Saeed-led terrorist organisation is training its members in the use of new technologies, including artificial intelligence tools. An official told NDTV, "There is always the possibility that such training could be utilised in the future for maritime infiltration, cyber-attacks and the dissemination of propaganda on social media. Social networks are already being used by such groups to spread their ideology, and AI adoption will only ramp that up." He added, "Agencies are keeping a close watch on these activities in Pakistan and view them as a potential security challenge."

CSIS study on use of AI in terrorism

According to the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), terrorists can use deepfake generators and automated bots in many ways. The think tank has said in an article published on its website, "AI will also matter most in the areas of propaganda, recruitment, radicalisation, operational support, disinformation, and organisational maintenance." It has said that the members of the terrorist outfits are not scientists, engineers or great innovators who can employ frontier technologies to their full potential. However, these outfits generally use the technologies that are easily available, widespread, or proven by state actors and industries.

(Use of AI in Terrorism, AI-generated infographic. )

The CSIS says that the terror outfits may rely on commercial models, open-source tools, and widely available platforms rather than internally developed frontier systems. It says, "As AI capabilities become embedded into everyday software ecosystems, extremist actors will exploit them opportunistically. The result is likely to be cumulative rather than revolutionary." The terror groups may use the AI for propaganda, radicalisation and recruitment of cadres. As generative AI reduces the cost of producing persuasive content, terrorist organisations can depend on it. They can prepare customised text, images, audio, video, memes, translations, and graphic design using the AI.

Hafiz Saeed: Pahalgam attack

It is also a source of major concerns in India because the LeT and its founder, Hafiz Saeed, have been found responsible for carrying out a terror attack in Pahalgam last year. A Jammu court has issued a non-bailable warrant against Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed in connection with the Pahalgam attack case. Now, Saeed will be tried in absentia in connection with the case. The chargesheet filed by the NIA says, "Pakistan's conspiracy, Hafeez Saeed's role, and supporting evidence collected by NIA in the case through meticulous scientific investigation and on-ground examination."