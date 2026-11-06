New 26/11 Threat? Is Hafiz Saeed's LeT getting maritime training near Karachi to target India?

Notorious for the 26/11 Mumbai attack, Hafiz Saeed-led Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) is reportedly getting training for a maritime attack in India. Details here.

After the Indian Air Force bombed a few hideouts of Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, the terrorist organisation is getting training for a maritime attack with the sole aim of targeting India. Reports of Pakistan training the Hafiz Muhammad Saeed-led outfit have emerged amid a meeting of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). However, Islamabad seems to remain unfazed.

Dawa Marine Wing, Sada-e-Hurriya

If media reports are to be believed, the anti-India terrorists are getting training in the maritime environment in a location near the Pakistani port of Karachi. Islamabad's audacity can be gauged by the fact that the location is not far from the radar of the Indian Navy facilities in Mumbai. The LeT has made a separate wing called "Dawa Marine Wing" or "Sada-e-Hurriyat". Experts believe that it is the same wing that was getting trained at Mangla dam in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and was bombed by India last year during Operation Sindoor.

(Terrorist hideouts in Pakistan were demolished in Operation Sindoor.)

Reports also suggest that the terrorists being trained in Karachi pose as tourists who have arrived there for leisure activities like scuba diving. Members of LeT's proxy outfit, the Pakistani Markazi Muslim League (PMML), are imparting the training. It has been suggested in the reports that the Hafiz Saeed-led terrorist outfit is trying to gain the skills of operating in a maritime environment. Emboldened by the 26/11 Mumbai attacks of 2008, the terrorist organisation is planning something more mischievous and notorious. Pakistan establishment is aiding and abetting the terrorist outfit as before.

LeT maritime attack

It is believed that since 2008, when the LeT killed many people and created mayhem in the port city of Mumbai, where they arrived by boat from Karachi, it has maintained a small group in the Pakistani port city. The terrorist organisation is now consolidating its forces, arming itself with new skills and techniques so that it can carry out an even more serious attempt, of course with Pakistan's help.

(Ajmal Kasab, Pakistani Terrorist.)

Media reports also suggest that the Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) raided six locations in the valley after receiving intelligence input that a Lashkar module was radicalising the local youth and recruiting young people among them. The units received incriminating materials, equipment, and digital devices from Budgam, Srinagar, Bijbehara, Anantnag, and Pulwama.

26/11 Mumbai attacks

Lashkar-e-Taiba created mayhem in Mumbai from November 26 to 29, 2008, as 12 Islamic terrorists arrived in Mumbai. They left Karachi on a Pakistani cargo vessel, hijacked an Indian fishing trawler on the way in the Arabian Sea, and landed at the beach of South Mumbai on inflatable boats. They carried out mass shootings at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Trident Hotel, Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital, Nariman House, Metro Big Cinemas, and in a lane behind St. Xavier's College and the headquarters of The Times of India. All of them, except Ajmal Kasab, were killed.