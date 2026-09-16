Islamic NATO Tested: Pakistan condemns Houthi drone near Mecca, offers no action to protect Kaaba

The Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, dubbed Islamic NATO or the Muslim NATO, has proved to be a non-starter at the beginning. Neither Pakistan nor the Muslim NATO has come forward to defend Mecca or Kaaba in Saudi Arabia and fight against the Houthis. Details here.

After Saudi Arabia declared an air raid alert over the holy city of Mecca, the most important question that arose was: Where are Pakistan and the so-called Islamic NATO? Will they come forward to protect the Masjid-al-Haram, or the Great Mosque and the Kaaba, the most important shrine for Muslims across the world? Will they send troops and arms and ammunition to stop Iran-backed Houthis? Where is Pakistan that claims to champion the Islamic cause? Earlier, Islamabad agreed to send troops to the Gaza Strip to help the US and Israel implement the 20-point Gaza Peace plan, floated by US President Donald Trump. Will it send its troops to protect the Kaaba, the holiest and most important shrine?

Houthi drone near Mecca

Saudi Arabia claimed to have detected and intercepted a Houthi drone south of Mecca before it entered the prohibited airspace. It declared an alert in the holy city of Mecca, Jeddah and Taif governorates. Houthis denied targeting the holy shrine or the city of Mecca or the adjoining areas. The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) called it the "red line" and warned of taking action to defend the Islamic holy sites.

(Kaaba at the centre of Mecca's Grand Mosque)

Islamabad, the mover and shaker behind the Mecca Joint Defence Agreement, dubbed Islamic NATO or the Muslim NATO, limited its role to condemning the Houthis. Taking to the social media platform, he wrote in a post on X that he "condemns in the strongest possible terms the dastardly and heinous attempted drone attack against the Holy Site of Makkah Al-Mukarramah." He said, "Pakistan stands unwaveringly, shoulder to shoulder with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in the defence of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for the security and sanctity of the Haramain Sharifain - a duty that every Pakistani carries close to their heart."

Pakistan and Islamic NATO

However, the Pakistan prime minister remained tight-lipped over the future course of action. He did not say a word about what measures his government would take to protect the holiest Islamic shrine. The Kaaba is a stone building constructed at the centre of Islam's holiest site, the Masjid al-Haram in Mecca. Muslims consider it the Baitullah or the 'House of God'. It determines the qibla, or 'direction of prayer ', for Muslims around the world.

(Kaaba is the most significant Islamic shrine.)

Signed by Pakistan, Turkey and Saudi Arabia, the agreement says that an attack on any member would be treated as an attack on all of them and all countries would fight it jointly. The Mecca Pact has Saudi Arabia's financial resources, Turkey’s advanced defence industry and its experience of NATO, and Pakistan's large military and nuclear deterrence. However, it lacks a joint armed force, an integrated command structure and a unified budget. The officials of the three countries have said that the pact is defensive in nature and it is not against any country.

Mecca and Kaaba under threat

The questions being asked are: Why has Pakistan not come forward to support Saudi Arabia in its fight against the Houthis? The Iran-backed Shiite militia has its stronghold in Yemen, where it is fighting a civil war. They have been attacking Saudi Arabia. In recent attacks, they have captured the islands of Greater and Lesser Hanish. They have also made a swift advance around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The strait is a key passage for oil shipments, and it has become more significant due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Though the Houthis have denied attacking Mecca, the holiest shrine has become vulnerable, as the rebels have the capabilities of attacking it. They have short-range and medium-range missiles and kamikaze drones that may attack Mecca, with its iconic Makkah Al-Mukarramah and the Kaaba at its centre. Why is Pakistan not coming forward to protect it?