Days after securing a $1.2 billion IMF loan as part of a $7 billion bailout package, Pakistan has announced its decision to join the US-led, Donald Trump-backed ‘Board of Peace’ at an annual cost of $1 billion.

Days after the executive board of the International Monetary Fund had approved the $1.2 billion loan to Pakistan, Islamabad announced to join the Board of Peace with an annual fee of $1 billion. All members of the Donald Trump-led group will have to pay the hefty amount every year for conflict resolution. Many eyebrows were raised in Pakistan, and questions were asked why the country with a begging bowl in its hand spent the money that could have been used in its much needed domestic projects. However, the Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistan government grabbed the offer immediately after it was made.

It is clear that the main objective of the invitation-only, exclusive club is to protect the geopolitical interests of the US, as all of its members have been selected by Donald Trump. Initially, it has taken up the task of resolving the Gaza Strip conflict and implementing the 20-point Gaza peace plan, but it may go further and focus on other issues as well. In other words, Pakistan will spend $1 billion every year to protect the geopolitical interests of the US and resolve the international conflict. Incidentally, Islamabad has been granted a loan of $1 billion by the IMF for stablising its economy with the strict conditions of raising revenue, increasing electricity tariffs, and restructuring state-owned companies.

The IMF loan is the first tranche of its $7 billion bailout package. It approved a 37-month Extended Arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Pakistan in the amount of SDR 5,320 million, or around US$7 billion. The basic aim of the bail out package will be to restructure its economy, it other words, Islamabad will have to privatise its public sector units in a big way. It will have to slash it subsidy, reduce the fiscal deficit, and allow and encourage private companies.

Pakistan's magnanimity of spending $1 billion has come at a time when the Household Integrated Economic Survey (HIES) reveals that the share of money spent by households on food reduced from 43% to 37% between 2005 and 2025. It was the period during which the expenses on housing and utilities increased from 15% to a quarter of household budgets. According to the editorial in The News International, about 20 million children in Pakistan remain out of school. It appears that people who can afford to send their children to private schools and tutors are the ones who will be able to receive an education in Pakistan.

Donald Trump also offered the seat on the Board of Peace to India, which has not yet decided. Close US allies like the UK, France, and Germany have indicted that they are not interested in the Board of Peace. India may not be interested in joining the board as it does not want to be seen as a country out to weaken the UN Security Council and the concept of multilateralism. On the other hand, Pakistan wants to emerge as a main handpicked nation to strengthen the US. The economy may not support the Pakistan government's decision of spending $1 billion; however, it is determined to join the bandwagon for diplomatic reasons.