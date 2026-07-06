Will Pakistan return to FATF Grey List? NIA charges against Hafiz Saeed may strengthen India's case

Will India intensify diplomatic pressure on Pakistan and seek its return to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list? Will it raise the issue at the FATF Paris plenary following the National Investigation Agency's chargesheet in the Pahalgam terror attack case?

Will Pakistan be back on the grey list of the Financial Action Task Force FATF) soon? Will India raise the demand that Islamabad be put on the list at its next Plenary and Working Group meetings, scheduled from October 26 to October 30 in the French capital city of Paris? Will Pakistan's "all-weather friend" China oppose the move and put its foot down? This may be the first time since October 2022 that Pakistan faces this embarrassing situation. It came out of the ignoble list after fulfilling a 34-point action plan to combat money laundering and terrorist financing.

Hafiz Saeed NIA chargesheet

It may be back to square one due to Pakistan's support for top terrorist Hafiz Saeed. The latest problem originates from the National Investigation Agency (NIA)'s charges filed against the chief and founder of Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its proxy, The Resistance Front (TRF), in the Pahalgam terror attack case. In the terrorist attack carried out in the meadow of Pahalgam on April 22, last year, 26 civilians, including a local ponywallah, were killed.

In the chargesheet filed in the Special NIA Court in Jammu on Monday, July 6, 2026, the NIA has said that accused Hafiz Saeed is charged both in his individual capacity and as the head and founder of the banned terror outfits. The investigation agency has claimed that the plot was made in Pakistan and that Hafiz Saeed had directed the terrorists, planned the operation, and monitored its execution.

FATF: Black List, Grey List

Established in 1989 on behalf of the Group of Seven (G-7), the main objective of the Financial Action Task Force was to combat money laundering. Its mandate was expanded to combat terror funding in 2001. The FATF started its Black List in 2000. This list contains names of Non-Cooperative Countries or Territories. Non-cooperative countries mean those countries which are unwilling or unable to provide foreign law enforcement officials with information related to bank accounts, brokerage records, customer identification and beneficial owner information. This information is related to shell corporations and other financial vehicles commonly used in money laundering. Once put on the black list, these countries are barred from international financing, loans, investment, global trade and payment channels. Practically, they are out of the international finance community.

The grey list is the list of those countries which are "Jurisdictions Under Increased Monitoring". These countries are under constant monitoring and have made significant improvements in standards and cooperation. The FATF monitors progress in implementing its recommendations through "peer reviews" ("mutual evaluations") of member countries.

Pakistan on FATF Grey List

Pakistan was placed on the grey list of the FATF in June 2018 after strategic deficiencies were found in its financial controls regarding terror financing and money laundering. Though it came off the grey list in 2022, the FATF leadership has emphasised that it is still subject to routine evaluations to ensure financial crimes are actively prevented.

If India moves the proposal to put Pakistan back on the grey list, Islamabad will be given ample opportunities to reject the charges and prove its innocence. At the same time, the onus will be on India to prove its charges and convince the member states. It will be an uphill task. So, it will be premature to say that Pakistan would be put back on the grey list in the immediate future. However, the sword dangles over Islamabad's head.