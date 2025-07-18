Pakistan Exposed! US designates TRF as Foreign Terrorist Organisation, What is it? How is it related to LeT?

The TRF is believed to be responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 innocent and unarmed civilians were killed in the state of Jammu and Kashmir in April. India welcomed the US move to designate the proxy of Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) as an FTO.

What is TRF? How and when was it established and what are its nefarious designs against India? What are its objectives and who are the real players behind the curtain to control it?

What is TRF?

The Resistance Front, or the TRF, is considered a terrorist outfit launched by Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba in 2019 after Article 370 was annulled, scrapping the special status granted to the state. The Article was incorporated after the then ruler of Jammu and Kashmir, Raja Hari Singh, had signed the instrument of accession in 1948 and the state became an integral part of India.

Lashkar-e-Taiba or the LeT established a new terror outfit to hide its involvement in the terror activities after Pakistan came under international pressure. This was also the time when Islamabad came under the scanner of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) for funding and financing terror activities. Set up in 1989 to fight money laundering, drug trade and terror funding, the FATF had put Pakistan on the gray list. If downgraded to the blacklist, the country could have been banned by all countries and no multilateral loan or any form of economic assistance would have been available to the Islamic country.

Why TRF?

Analysts believe the name TRF was chosen so that it could not be linked to Pakistan or terrorism; it did not have an Islamic connotation like "lashkar", "taiba", or "mujahideen". However, all of its cadres came from the Lashkar and Hizbul Mujahideen. Secondly, it focused on recruiting local youth so that Pakistan's involvement could be hidden and Islamabad could easily deny its role.

TRF's Pakistan connection

However, the TRF terrorists were directly linked to LeT. They were trained in Pakistan, and they received weapons and intelligence input from Inter-Service Intelligence or the ISI, an intelligence outfit of the Pakistan Army. The TRF continues to receive logistical support, training, and strategic guidance from this agency.

Earlier TRF attacks

The TRF hit the headlines and got prominence for the first time on April 1, 2020, when it fought a four-day gun battle near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara's Keran Sector. Five Indian para commandoes and five TRF militants were killed in the gun battle. It was found to be involved in notable incidents like the 2020 Keran encounter, Handwara encounter 2020, the Attack on BJP councilors in Sopore in 2021, Sedow Shopian IED attack in 2022, the Anantnag encounter in 2023, the Reasi attack in 2024 and now the Pahalgam attack. The Union government banned the terror outfit in January 2023 under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).